10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Hoodie alternatives, Fresh Shades, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Blue and white stripes. They go with everything. Either in the navy-base shown above, or the more traditional white-base “Breton” variety. A striped tee like this is intentional but still super laid back. Sometimes a solid tee can look a little blank. Slub can be a bit too casual. Something like this is all kinds of right. Jersey knit here. Goes on sale all the time.

Now THAT… is smart. Reversible belts are almost always black smooth leather on one side, and brown smooth leather on the other. This one goes for a spring/summer suede on the reverse. Brilliant. Usually up for whatever code or promo J. Crew is running, so, should drop well below $75 with frequency.

There are joggers and then there are joggers. These are the latter. Not too casual. Cut from a soft and stretchy organic cotton blend that’s been chosen and woven specifically to not lose its shape. Couple of welt pockets in the rear. Rib knit cuffs. Joggers that even the most anti-jogger among us (hi!) could get on board with.

That burnt orange dot pocket square? With the tipped border/edge? That’s one terrific way to add a bit of (but not too much) visual interest to an otherwise solid and simple suit or sportcoat.

***WARNING: This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.***

These two from Windsor Canada proudly describe their version of rock and roll as “music we want to hear.” And man can they move a crowd… when that used to be a thing. (And it will be once again. go see them live when you get the chance) They’re personal favorites around these parts because they actually read this goofy website. I can’t even recall how they originally connected with us at Dappered. Way back when, they got our attention with some style questions (I think?) and we’ve been rooting for them ever since. “Let it ride” is a locomotive. “One By One” is a contemplative roller. “L.A. Afterlife” should be in the next Ocean’s 11 movie. “Careless” floats. “Grim” is a flex. “Lights On” is just that. That feeling when you flip a switch that needs to be flipped. So yeah. Turn this one on. And up.

For those of us who (understandably) don’t want to shell out for a Bonobos Riviera short sleeve print button up. Yeah. Those dang Rivieras. Stupid sexy Flanders Bonobos. WELL these are cheaper.

A donation to your favorite non profit

Via our man Aaron K.: We’ve been living through the most trying times in recent memory, and most everyone has been affected in some way. The old adages “it could always be worse” and “count your blessings” have helped me get through some of the tougher spots this last year. We’re all here feeding our men’s style habit, after all. To that end, paying even a bit of one’s relative fortune forward, sideways, or whichever way, is a good for everybody win-win that can help out those who are having a harder time. The number of charities to which one can contribute is almost endless, but time and/or money can go a long way to helping those who are hungry, homeless, jobless, old, young, or even four-legged or two-winged (yes, even zoos and animal shelters are in need). I prefer donating to smaller, local charities, but if all of the options seem overwhelming, sites such as Charity Navigator and GiveWell can help figure out which organizations make best use of donations. Also, with tax season upon us, keep in mind that some states provide tax credits for charitable donations. My state even provides credit for the full donation (up to $400), meaning, that if I make a donation to a state-listed qualifying organization, I’ll receive all of that donation back after filing my taxes. But you don’t have to take my word for it; the late Alex Trebek put it quite well, himself.

Note: The pen at the very top of the post is a Retro 1951 Rollerball. Because I’m guessing some will ask.

You’re my boy Blue. If you prefer a full acetate frame, try their Dock sunglasses. They have those in the same Blue Tortoise color scheme.

Our monthly book suggestion from Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What to Read Next” newsletter. You should sign up for it. Here’s his review: “Steven Kotler’s The Rise of Superman is one of the books I recommend most; the extreme sports anecdotes and insights into how to achieve a flow state are mind-bendingly interesting. His new book, The Art of Impossible, is a continuation of his lifelong work of helping people achieve their big goals. This book walks through, in fine detail, every step on the path towards the impossible—“the feats that no one, including ourselves, at least for a while, ever imagined we’d be capable of accomplishing.” There are scientific/psychological insights on creativity, flow, motivation, grit, even compiling your weekly calendar and to-do list. Right on page 1, Kotler calls this book a “practical playbook for impractical people.” If you have big goals for 2021, look no further.”

Another better looking alternative to a hoodie? Brilliant. 75% cotton / 25% poly. Knit here, so will be softer and move easier than other chore jackets. Huge thanks to Threads user Marc99 for the heads up on this one.

