The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style February 2021

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Lacking a memo board of any kind in my home office space, for the past several months I’ve been using painters tape to stick things to my wall by my desk. Might be time for an upgrade. Sure, you could opt for a corkboard, but there are more stylish options out there for not that much more cash. Case in point above.

Been looking to add some color to your space but in a more subdued way? This cotton area rug from Amazon’s Stone & Beam brand uses toned down colors to create this woven rug. Also available in 8 x 10.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sold by Huckberry, this handy kindling splitter is a good option for indoor use, if you just don’t want to head out into the cold to split some wood. Would make a good housewarming gift to someone who bought a home with a wood burning stove or fireplace.

A sleek way to keep your cat or small dog fed and watered. Powder steel frame with ceramic bowls. Only the best for little fluffy. Well, that, and this looks a heck of a lot better than plastic dishes.

Sold by Etsy shop Senna-Mi, this print is not framed, so you’ll have to take care of that part. But if you like simple, geometric art, well here you go. Hang it or set it on a table like seen above. Don’t be afraid to turn it on its side as well. You’re not chained to the norms, you art rebel, you.

All things trendy (marble, walnut, black) come together to create this little drink table that would look great in a corner with a plant or lamp on top, but can be easily be moved for utilitarian use if needed. Currently on clearance at West Elm.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.