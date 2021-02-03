The 2021 Dappered Affordable Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Love is in the air… everywhere I look around.

Amiright? With divided politics, the crazy stresses of a global pandemic, divided… well, it feels like everything right now, that sentiment might be hard to believe. And even though Valentine’s Day is a holiday created specifically to sell commercial stuff, it can be a good reminder that love, is in fact, in the air every single day. We need it, we crave it, and it helps us thrive as humans. So, this Valentine’s Day, take a deep breath, let go of all the biases for a second or two, and let love step forward to have some time in the sun. Because, after all, love just feels good.

Now, onto the commercial stuff to show that special someone just how much you love them! (top photo credit)

Uncommon Goods is offering a few of these now, that is classes that accompany something they are selling, which is kind of fun. I think at this point we’re all open to simple, new experiences. This would be a fun couples activity, but hey, if you’re flying solo this year you can always paint your pet, someone else important to you, or yourself. Just be aware that if your portrait ends up looking like an old hunk of muenster… that could kill the vibe. But maybe you REALLY love muenster? Paint the cheese!

A quick hit of relaxation for anyone who’s been having a hard time turning it off at night. Natural scents of lavender and chamomile help to calm the nerves so relaxation can set in.

Customizable boxes sold by Gift Box Love Co. There are quite a few add-on’s you can include in the box, like more spa products, succulents, even caramels. Link above will send you to order through Etsy.

One of those books that sticks with you, Daughter of Fortune is a beautifully written story about the heroine, Eliza Sommers, and her journey from colonial Chile to a gold-rush crazed California. It is ultimately a love story, encompassing heartache and rebirth, and a study in how precious freedom is, and how strong the feminine spirit can be.

A unique way to display your affections. If the above are a little too on the nose, there are plenty of other options available from Weathered Barn Creations, the Etsy shop that sells these.

Humorous, and probably how a lot of people feel right now. Or maybe all the time? Anyway, a clever valentine token for the dog lover in your life.

Beautiful and simple, and a classic color combination going on there. These earrings have a feminine vibe, but even ladies that lean modern can incorporate them, since they’re black and white. Sold through Huckberry.

The nubs on the bottom of these wands aerate wine as it is swirled in the glass, and those wands double as glass markers so you can keep straight who’s drink is who’s. A nice gift for the person that likes hosting happy hours and get togethers (even if they’re not happening in earnest again quite yet).

For the foodies and chefs… because not everyone will think “ooh, apron! how romantic!” I hear there’s a lot of baking and cooking going on right now. If your paramour could use a new apron, or just use an apron, this is a pretty cool one. Lot’s of pockets, built in conversion chart, and wait for it… built in potholders. How have we humans survived this long and this is just now happening?

No, the cake will not explode. But what will explode out of the box are flowers and paper butterflies that actually lift off into the air. Once the object of your affection realizes they will not get their face eaten off by paper butterflies, any nervous surprise will quickly turn into delight. And don’t we all need a little more delight in our lives right now?

A minimalist, modern take on a swan on the front, and inside are ruled pages bound together by coptic exposed binding, which is another type of binding that floats, allowing you to open the journal flat for easy writing. Start this notebook off for your valentine by filling the first page with a love letter.

A comfy, constant reminder of your affections. If your valentine doesn’t like pink, here’s another version of the pillow that may work, and it’s a few dollars less.

If your love is on board the hard seltzer train, this cooler from Brumate is designed to fit those slimmer cans specifically. This and a pack of your paramour’s favorite seltzer flavor might be a fun, useful gift. Make it romantic by accompanying it with appetizers or a meal. Find a few more color options at Nordstrom by clicking here, or explore all the products offered by Brumate by checking out their site directly.

A bench to keep your love upright and ergonomic while meditating, facilitating longer sessions. Maybe if we all dedicated ourselves to a little more meditation we wouldn’t have to burn “dogs are cooler than people” candles?

A bouquet your valentine can display for as long as they desire. For another $5 Lovepop will print a personalized note. They also have a lot of fun pop up Valentine’s day cards as well.

A crock specifically designed for brewing and serving kombucha. If your love is a fan of this fizzy fermented tea and has talked about trying to brew their own, this ought to make the process a little easier. It even comes with a starter culture.

A pretty piece to add to her collection. Before you buy jewelry for someone though, ask yourself if you can really see them wearing it. Not because YOU want to see them wear it, but because it really aligns with their style. If you’re not sure or have doubts, just skip it.

A fun lamp that hits all the trends: shiny brass/gold, marble, edison bulb… if your valentine has been talking about dressing up their workspace and likes modern decor, this should go over well. Sold through the shop at Bespoke Post.

Cliche, but cute. If she’s the type that likes to acknowledge all holidays with her attire, this is a simple and affordable way to help her do that. If you want to add a little bit more include a matching cashmere scarf.

The concept here is pretty simple: answer the question on the card. The point is hopefully creating a thoughtful entry point to conversation, and to learn something new about the people that mean most to you.

A bit childish, a bit whimsical… something that might inject a moment of joy in an otherwise weird-ass dark period of humanity. Simply something sweet to look at, and has a little utility. Too cutesy? Try this one.

Speaking of something sweet, the above link will take you to Nordstrom where you can get this shipped for free. But if you want to order more candy than just this, Dylan’s Candy Bar has free shipping on orders over $40, and you can get 20% off your first order by signing up for email.

Either gift this kit, or use it yourself to create something unique for your valentine. There are two options available, one utilizes paper sheets, the other fabric swatches. Either way, this creative projects utilizes the cyanotype process to create striking images using the rays of the sun.

That link above will lead you to Costco, so you’ll need a membership to purchase this. A pretty, modern looking diffuser that changes light colors, plays 6 “relaxing and uplifting sounds”, and includes 3 essential oils to get the one you gift this too started. A little help with relaxation is a welcome thing these days.

About the Author: Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing.