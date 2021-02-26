Dappered

Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 50% off Sale Styles + Stock Refresh

By |

SHOPSALE = Extra 50% off select sale styles

Winter clearance season keeps rolling on.

Quick picks below had at least a decent size selection at post time, but… if the suuuuuper scattered nature of J. Crew’s current sale section stock is any indication, then don’t expect sizes to last long on some of this stuff. It’s pretty scattershot in there.

Good to see those carpenter style (read Alden Indy wannabe) Kenton boots back in there. Cap toe boots too, and you can see the full review of those here.

Lots of it is final sale though. All of it is final sale? So be careful. No returns on that stuff.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Here’s to March.

