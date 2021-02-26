Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 50% off Sale Styles + Stock Refresh

SHOPSALE = Extra 50% off select sale styles
Winter clearance season keeps rolling on.
Quick picks below had at least a decent size selection at post time, but… if the suuuuuper scattered nature of J. Crew’s current sale section stock is any indication, then don’t expect sizes to last long on some of this stuff. It’s pretty scattershot in there.
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Pacer Boots – $99 FINAL ($298)
- Goodyear Welted Ludlow Line Penny Loafers – $118.99 FINAL ($298)
- Goodyear Welted Cap Toe Boots – $99 FINAL ($298) review here
- Slim washable merino wool cardigan sweater – $38.99 FINAL ($98)
- Rugged merino wool heather crewneck sweater – $27.49 FINAL ($79.50)
- Rugged merino wool-blend marled shawl collar cardigan sweater – $44.99 FINAL ($138)
- Everyday cashmere crewneck sweater – $49 FINAL ($138)
- Slim cotton-wool elbow-patch shirt – $16.49 FINAL ($128)
- Fulton insulated jacket with Polartec – $59.99 FINAL ($248)
Good to see those carpenter style (read Alden Indy wannabe) Kenton boots back in there. Cap toe boots too, and you can see the full review of those here.
Lots of it is final sale though. All of it is final sale? So be careful. No returns on that stuff.
That’s all.
Carry on.
Here’s to March.