Spier Shoes Sale, Half off Core Temp Chinos, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Spier and Mackay: 20% off all Shoes w/ SHOES

Spier and Mackay Shoes

Spier already offers super high value for the dollar when it comes to their suits, sportcoats, and shoes, so any extra bit off is a big deal. And their Goodyear Welted footwear is just sleek enough to stand out, without looking overly pointy. Head here for a review of those cap toe oxfords. Remember, if it’s your FIRST shoes, sportcoat, or suit purchase, returns are free. Other than that, you’re on the hook for a $15 pre paid label (they’re a small company and based in Canada). And sale/promo items have a 14 day return window. So, tread carefully (and quickly!) if you’re on the fence.

 

Banana Republic: 50% off Core Temp Chinos – $49 ($98)

Banana Republic Core Temp Chinos on Dappered.com

Those Core Temps are excellent, and half off is basically friends and family pricing. Hard to get them for less. Yes the Lululemon Warpstreme Commission Pant and ABC chino are just a bit “better” in regards to fit, feel, fabric, and performance… but the Core Temp is lightweight, flexible, breathable, smooth, and suuuper comfortable… all for less than half the price of the Lululemons when on sale (more details comparing the two can be found here). Just wish they made the Core Temps in something other than an Aiden slim. Seven colors to pick from, although some have a better size selection than others at post time.

 

Banana Republic: Extra 60% off Sale Styles

Banana Republic menswear

Yes, BR again. Because BR is BR and they’re running multiple promotions and it’s all kind of confusing and I couldn’t figure out how to mention them both in the same, uh, mention and it’d just be a messier collage than normal and so many bullet points. SO MANY BULLET POINTS. This is basically end of season clearance, and it looks like they’ve dumped a bunch of new stuff in the sale section. The additional 60% off the already on sale price happens at checkout.

 

Huckberry: 20% off all GORUCK Made in the USA 1000D + 500D Slicks

Goruck backpacks

That’s a lot for a backpack. It’s also a lot of backpack. GORUCK is anything but that crappy Jansport you carried in 8th grade. Founded by a former Special Forces Green Beret, GORUCK uses military grade, hard wearing, super top end materials. For crying out loud they created a grueling athletic event around their products. So, they better hold up. Anyway, the “Slick” is just that. Slick. Sleek. Understated. Modern but tough as nails. They don’t go on sale much. But they are now. And it’s 100% understandable if you’re like “No way am I paying $200+ for a day pack.” Some folks will love it, some won’t. And that’s okay. Available in two sizes, and either the super tough 1000 denier CORDURA, or the easier on your clothes 500 denier CORDURA fabric.

 

J. Crew: 50% off select “Work from wherever” styles w/ SALETIME

J. Crew menswear

Last day for this. Quietly, there are some pretty stellar deals in there. Wish they made that knit Italian wool blazer in a classic fit. Some of us just don’t have the frame for a Ludlow.

 

Also worth a mention:

