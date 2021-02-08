Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Coats Blowout, Rancourt Crowdfunding, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Banana Republic: Up to 60% off select Coats & Sweaters, Extra 60% off Sale Items

Banana Republic menswear

BR keeps doing this. The words they use to describe this set aside section of goods is “up to 40% off…” but that’s just not true. Those topcoats are 60% off. The Italian wool crewneck sweaters? 55% off. Sure a lot of it is 20% – 30% off (which is nothing for a BR discount), but when it comes to the “up to” number, it’s noticeably higher than 40% off. You just have to, y’know, READ. I understand nothing.

 

Nordstrom: 25% off a few North Face Thermoball Jackets – $149.25 ($199)

Hugely popular, very well reviewed, ships and returns for free. Now, with a rare discount. I do believe these are price matched? So, not sure when the sale ends on them.

 

Rancourt & Co.: Crowdfunding is back!

Rancourt & Co. men's shoes

Rancourt, a heritage Maine based shoemaker, got into crowdfunding last year when the pandemic/retail struggles really started hitting them hard. The model is get the money up front, then make the shoes. Less waste that way. AND, they can pass on some savings to their customers. The drawback? Takes 10-12 weeks. I mean, they literally have to make the shoes, and they do it by hand…slowly and carefully. It APPEARS you can return them if they don’t work out? You’re out $15 for the return label (they’re a small company, so they get hit pretty bad on shipping compared to monster retailers). But I think it looks like you can return them? Those Bennet Trainers looks all sorts of comfy.

 

BONUS  J. Crew: “Up to 50% off” Shirts and Pants

J. Crew Slim stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton gingham

Still going. Ends today. Not a bad time to pick up the iconic/cliche/meme/seen everywhere J. Crew Gingham Softwash shirt at half off.

 

BONUS II  DROP: Orient Kamasu RA-Aa0004e19b Green Dial Automatic – $189 FINAL

Orient Kamasu Green Dial Automatic Diver

A bit rare. Tough to find in the green dial at present. Usually goes for $280 direct through Orient. It’s a stunner though. Full review here. Final sale of course, being that it’s DROP. If you’re after the green dial, as shown above, you’ll need to select model # RA-Aa0004e19b.

 

BONUS III  Spier and Mackay: Up to 40% off New Items added to sale

Spier and Mackay menswear

With Presidents’ Day Weekend coming up quick, this is usually the tail end of the winter clearance time for retail. And with, perhaps, maybe, a corner being turned with the pandemic (please let it be so), things like the $199 suit liquidation sale might now be in the past for Spier (and other fire-sale like prices for other retailers.) Just be careful when it comes to final sale items. No returns on those things. Picks above are NOT final sale at post time.

 

Also worth a mention…

Filed Under: Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »