Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Coats Blowout, Rancourt Crowdfunding, & More

BR keeps doing this. The words they use to describe this set aside section of goods is “up to 40% off…” but that’s just not true. Those topcoats are 60% off. The Italian wool crewneck sweaters? 55% off. Sure a lot of it is 20% – 30% off (which is nothing for a BR discount), but when it comes to the “up to” number, it’s noticeably higher than 40% off. You just have to, y’know, READ. I understand nothing.

Hugely popular, very well reviewed, ships and returns for free. Now, with a rare discount. I do believe these are price matched? So, not sure when the sale ends on them.

Rancourt, a heritage Maine based shoemaker, got into crowdfunding last year when the pandemic/retail struggles really started hitting them hard. The model is get the money up front, then make the shoes. Less waste that way. AND, they can pass on some savings to their customers. The drawback? Takes 10-12 weeks. I mean, they literally have to make the shoes, and they do it by hand…slowly and carefully. It APPEARS you can return them if they don’t work out? You’re out $15 for the return label (they’re a small company, so they get hit pretty bad on shipping compared to monster retailers). But I think it looks like you can return them? Those Bennet Trainers looks all sorts of comfy.

Still going. Ends today. Not a bad time to pick up the iconic/cliche/meme/seen everywhere J. Crew Gingham Softwash shirt at half off.

A bit rare. Tough to find in the green dial at present. Usually goes for $280 direct through Orient. It’s a stunner though. Full review here. Final sale of course, being that it’s DROP. If you’re after the green dial, as shown above, you’ll need to select model # RA-Aa0004e19b.

With Presidents’ Day Weekend coming up quick, this is usually the tail end of the winter clearance time for retail. And with, perhaps, maybe, a corner being turned with the pandemic (please let it be so), things like the $199 suit liquidation sale might now be in the past for Spier (and other fire-sale like prices for other retailers.) Just be careful when it comes to final sale items. No returns on those things. Picks above are NOT final sale at post time.

