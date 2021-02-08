Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Coats Blowout, Rancourt Crowdfunding, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic: Up to 60% off select Coats & Sweaters, Extra 60% off Sale Items
- Italian Wool Melton Topcoat in Camel – $159 ($398) shown top center of post
- Italian Wool Melton Topcoat in Heather Gray – $159 ($398)
- Italian Wool Melton Topcoat in Brown Herringbone – $159 ($398)
- Recycled Down Parka – $139 ($348)
- Italian Merino Crew-Neck Sweater – $35 ($79.50) LOTS of colors
- Nubuck Leather & Merino-Blend Gloves – $29.19 ($98.50)
- Herringbone Wool Scarf – $17.59 ($59.50)
- Color-Block Rib Beanie – $15.19 ($49.50)
- Suede & Leather Gloves – $26.39 ($98.50)
BR keeps doing this. The words they use to describe this set aside section of goods is “up to 40% off…” but that’s just not true. Those topcoats are 60% off. The Italian wool crewneck sweaters? 55% off. Sure a lot of it is 20% – 30% off (which is nothing for a BR discount), but when it comes to the “up to” number, it’s noticeably higher than 40% off. You just have to, y’know, READ. I understand nothing.
Nordstrom: 25% off a few North Face Thermoball Jackets – $149.25 ($199)
- The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket in Black/Asphalt Grey – $149.25 ($199)
- The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket in Black/Blue Wing Teal – $149.25 ($199)
Hugely popular, very well reviewed, ships and returns for free. Now, with a rare discount. I do believe these are price matched? So, not sure when the sale ends on them.
Rancourt & Co.: Crowdfunding is back!
- Bennett Trainer in Flint kudu suede – $195 ($295)
- Camden Derby in Carolina Brown – $215 ($365)
- Baxter Ranger-moc in Natural CXL – $195 ($305)
- Harrison Boot in Natural CXL – $195 ($295)
Rancourt, a heritage Maine based shoemaker, got into crowdfunding last year when the pandemic/retail struggles really started hitting them hard. The model is get the money up front, then make the shoes. Less waste that way. AND, they can pass on some savings to their customers. The drawback? Takes 10-12 weeks. I mean, they literally have to make the shoes, and they do it by hand…slowly and carefully. It APPEARS you can return them if they don’t work out? You’re out $15 for the return label (they’re a small company, so they get hit pretty bad on shipping compared to monster retailers). But I think it looks like you can return them? Those Bennet Trainers looks all sorts of comfy.
BONUS J. Crew: “Up to 50% off” Shirts and Pants
- Slim stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton gingham – $34.50 ($69.50)
- Slim Stretch Secret Wash shirt in white organic cotton – $29.50 ($64.50)
- Slim Stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton classic gingham – $29.50 ($64.50) (smaller print, shown at the top of the post)
- Slim Stretch Secret Wash shirt in end-on-end organic cotton – $29.50 ($59.50)
Still going. Ends today. Not a bad time to pick up the iconic/cliche/meme/seen everywhere J. Crew Gingham Softwash shirt at half off.
BONUS II DROP: Orient Kamasu RA-Aa0004e19b Green Dial Automatic – $189 FINAL
A bit rare. Tough to find in the green dial at present. Usually goes for $280 direct through Orient. It’s a stunner though. Full review here. Final sale of course, being that it’s DROP. If you’re after the green dial, as shown above, you’ll need to select model # RA-Aa0004e19b.
BONUS III Spier and Mackay: Up to 40% off New Items added to sale
- Medium Gray Sharkskin Wool Suit – $278 ($348)
- Zanieri Wool Charcoal Herringbone Peacoat – $378 ($448)
- Slate Blue Check Wool Suit – $278 ($348)
- Super 130s Navy Wool Tuxedo – $399 ($498)
- 2-ply Merino Wool Cardigans – $54 ($68) multiple colors
With Presidents’ Day Weekend coming up quick, this is usually the tail end of the winter clearance time for retail. And with, perhaps, maybe, a corner being turned with the pandemic (please let it be so), things like the $199 suit liquidation sale might now be in the past for Spier (and other fire-sale like prices for other retailers.) Just be careful when it comes to final sale items. No returns on those things. Picks above are NOT final sale at post time.
