Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Final Sale, Spier and Mackay Shirts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s final sale season. Lots of sales out there, but many of them, like this Bonobos sale, is stocked with stuff they have to get rid of. Which means you can’t return these things.

It’s a separate section, filled with winter ready gear, most of it workout/lighter weight but still warm stuff to keep you moving through the slog that is late winter. MEANWHILE… over in the regular sale section, the Killshot with the navy swoosh is still on sale (albeit not quite as discounted as last week) and the white swoosh option is down to just over $60.

Spier started as a shirt company. They know what they’re doing. We all have that one, really, really nice dress shirt. Our favorite. Maybe it’s time for an additional one, so, y’know, you actually use the dang thing(s) every once in a while? Been there. Been there a lot myself. Lots of final stuff here, so, no returns on those items.

Good grief, the credit card bills from the holidays are still rolling in… and it’s already Valentine’s Day? Indeed it is. Thankfully, Huckberry knows how to do it up right, without annihilating your 401k in the process. Gifts for her. Gifts for him. And a reminder from the folks at Huckberry that to guarantee delivery, get your orders in by February 5th. Which is (oh good Lord) this Friday. Yes really. Also, Dappered Lady-in-Chief, Ms. Sarah, is working on a gift guide. So, stand by for that.

Jack Erwin doesn’t run perpetual sales. But, 2020 changed a lot of things, and they now have a sale section, and some new models just got thrown in. Some nice options in here. But ANOTHER final sale here. And final sale shoes are a major risk.

Lots of stuff in there between 60% and 76% off. Seems like lots of new-ish additions in there too? And unlike a lot of other end-of-season sales right now (of which many have already been mentioned), almost none of this stuff is final sale. So if it shows up and doesn’t work out, you can send it rocketing back to where from which it came.

Also worth a mention…