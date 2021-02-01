Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Final Sale, Spier and Mackay Shirts, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Bonobos: Up to 70% off FINAL Sale clearance

Bonobos menswear

It’s final sale season. Lots of sales out there, but many of them, like this Bonobos sale, is stocked with stuff they have to get rid of. Which means you can’t return these things.

 

Nike: Up to 50% off w/ New Winter Markdowns

Nike men's gear

It’s a separate section, filled with winter ready gear, most of it workout/lighter weight but still warm stuff to keep you moving through the slog that is late winter. MEANWHILE… over in the regular sale section, the Killshot with the navy swoosh is still on sale (albeit not quite as discounted as last week) and the white swoosh option is down to just over $60.

 

Spier & Mackay: Shirt Liquidation is underway

Spier and Mackay dress shirts

Spier started as a shirt company. They know what they’re doing. We all have that one, really, really nice dress shirt. Our favorite. Maybe it’s time for an additional one, so, y’know, you actually use the dang thing(s) every once in a while? Been there. Been there a lot myself. Lots of final stuff here, so, no returns on those items.

 

BONUS  Huckberry: Valentine’s Day Shop for Her and Him are open

Huckberry Valentine's Day gifts

Good grief, the credit card bills from the holidays are still rolling in… and it’s already Valentine’s Day? Indeed it is. Thankfully, Huckberry knows how to do it up right, without annihilating your 401k in the process. Gifts for her. Gifts for him. And a reminder from the folks at Huckberry that to guarantee delivery, get your orders in by February 5th. Which is (oh good Lord) this Friday. Yes really. Also, Dappered Lady-in-Chief, Ms. Sarah, is working on a gift guide. So, stand by for that.

 

BONUS II  Jack Erwin: New Additions to their (Final) Sale Section 

Jack Erwin shoes

Jack Erwin doesn’t run perpetual sales. But, 2020 changed a lot of things, and they now have a sale section, and  some new models just got thrown in. Some nice options in here. But ANOTHER final sale here. And final sale shoes are a major risk.

 

BONUS III  Banana Republic: Up to 75% off winter sale + new items added?

Banana Republic menswear

Lots of stuff in there between 60% and 76% off. Seems like lots of new-ish additions in there too? And unlike a lot of other end-of-season sales right now (of which many have already been mentioned), almost none of this stuff is final sale. So if it shows up and doesn’t work out, you can send it rocketing back to where from which it came.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • J. Crew: Extra 50% off select sale styles w/ SHOPSALE
  • Kent Wang: $50 off shoes
  • GAP: Extra 40% off markdowns w/ BIGSALE
  • Allen Edmonds: 25% off just about everything w/ THANKYOU (last day for this. Some boots and cordovan styles are excluded)

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »