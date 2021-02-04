Bonobos Suits for $128, J. Crew Shirts Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: “Up to 50% off” Shirts and Pants
- Slim Stretch Secret Wash shirt in white organic cotton – $29.50 ($64.50)
- Slim Stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton classic gingham – $29.50 ($64.50)
- Slim stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton gingham – $34.50 ($69.50)
- Slim Stretch Secret Wash shirt in end-on-end organic cotton – $29.50 ($59.50)
Key words are “up to”. So steer clear of anything in the 20% – 30% off range (unless you super need it), because it’ll almost guaranteed go on sale for less later on. But 50% off? For J. Crew mainline basics? Pretty solid. Picks above are all half off… and pretty classic/timeless/wheelhouse.
Bonobos: Up to 70% off FINAL Sale Items
- Lightweight Flannel Shirt – $38 FINAL ($98)
- Tech Chinos – $58 FINAL ($138)
- Merino Half-Zip Sweater – $58 FINAL ($128)
- Daily Grind Wool/Poly Suit Separates in Charcoal – $128 FINAL ($400)
- Daily Grind Wool/Poly Suit Separates in Navy – $128 FINAL ($400)
- Daily Grind Wool/Poly Suit Separates in Light Gray – $128 FINAL ($400)
- Unconstructed English Wool Blazer – $198 FINAL ($450)
- Italian Wool Trench Coat – $198 FINAL ($548)
- The Wool Chore Jacket – $98 FINAL ($198)
Still rolling along. No returns though, so, it’s a gamble. Pretty sure there’s some new additions to this sale? I thought the Daily Grind suits, at this blowout price, were long gone? Suit separates here, so, no trip to a tailor (maybe) necessary, since the pants come pre-hemmed. So if it fits great out of the box, you can skip that extra trip. 60% wool / 40% poly there. And a hell of a price. Perfect for those just setting out/needing a starter suit that was designed to fit well, and not be some stiff, department store boxy thing. In regards to fit, “tailored” is SUPER slim. Then there’s the slim fit, which is still a true slim. Standard and Athletic follow, with Athletic having more room in the chest and shoulders, while still having some taper at the waist.
Allen Edmonds: Select Boot styles under $250
There are some odd styles in that flash-sale section. But a couple of highlights, shown above, would be the Dalton Wingtip Boot in Oxblood, and the sleek Williamsburg Chukka in coffee, chili, or black. Tis be that time on the calendar when boots go on sale. Here’s more proof. Free shipping and returns on these, being that they (better be) first quality. Flash sale ends tomorrow, 2/5/21.
Timex: 20% off select w/ LOVE20
- Timex Milano 38mm Leather Strap Watch – $79.20 ($99)
- Navi XL 41mm Fabric Slip-Thru Strap Watch – $103.20 ($129) multiple colors
Not a ton of styles, but some favorites in there for sure. Including the Milano, which you can find a review of here. Also, expect the Milano to be featured next week, in our post on options for “The Daily Dress Watch.” Y’know, the sort of watch your Dad or Grandpa wore, every day, with everything. Eyes will firmly be on affordability of course.
UNIQLO: OCBDs, Ultra Light Down, Heat Tech Sale
- Ultra Light Down Jacket – $49.90 ($59.90)
- Heat Tech Crew Neck T-shirt – $9.90 ($14.90)
- Heat Tech V Neck T-shirt – $9.90 ($14.90)
- Oxford Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt – $19.90 ($29.90)
It’s like a greatest hits collection. Discounts are set to end today though. And remember that online purchases can’t be returned in store anymore. They have to be returned through the mail, which will cost $7 via a prepaid shipping label.
DROP: Glycine Vintage Bronze Combat Sub – $425 FINAL
A more vintage-y take, design wise, on the popular bronze combat sub. Retro “Crown” logo. Big 9/6/3 Arabic numerals. Simple. And bronze. Swiss made. Final sale though. That’s what DROP (usually) does.
BONUS Huckberry: Valentine’s Day Shipping deadline is tomorrow (Friday 2/5)
- Made in the USA Julia Szendrei Larkspur Floral Coin Necklace – $48
- Peak Design Everyday Totepack 20L v2 – $180
- Made in Portugal Upstate Lambswool Blanket – $149.98 ($195)
- Made in the USA Julia Szendrei Black Diamond Slice Necklace – $85
Worth another mention because around holidays, Huckberry always does a dynamite job curating gifts for the lady in your life. And if you don’t have a lady in your life, and instead you have a fella in your life, then they have you covered there too. Look, Valentine’s Day is a manufactured “Hallmark” holiday… but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun.
Also worth a mention:
- Mr. Porter: Their sale event is now up to 80% off, but it’s super picked over… and it HEAVILY leans high fashion/expensive.
- Kent Wang: $50 off shoes.
- Huckberry: Their Sale section is pretty stacked right now.