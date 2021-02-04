Bonobos Suits for $128, J. Crew Shirts Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Key words are “up to”. So steer clear of anything in the 20% – 30% off range (unless you super need it), because it’ll almost guaranteed go on sale for less later on. But 50% off? For J. Crew mainline basics? Pretty solid. Picks above are all half off… and pretty classic/timeless/wheelhouse.

Still rolling along. No returns though, so, it’s a gamble. Pretty sure there’s some new additions to this sale? I thought the Daily Grind suits, at this blowout price, were long gone? Suit separates here, so, no trip to a tailor (maybe) necessary, since the pants come pre-hemmed. So if it fits great out of the box, you can skip that extra trip. 60% wool / 40% poly there. And a hell of a price. Perfect for those just setting out/needing a starter suit that was designed to fit well, and not be some stiff, department store boxy thing. In regards to fit, “tailored” is SUPER slim. Then there’s the slim fit, which is still a true slim. Standard and Athletic follow, with Athletic having more room in the chest and shoulders, while still having some taper at the waist.

There are some odd styles in that flash-sale section. But a couple of highlights, shown above, would be the Dalton Wingtip Boot in Oxblood, and the sleek Williamsburg Chukka in coffee, chili, or black. Tis be that time on the calendar when boots go on sale. Here’s more proof. Free shipping and returns on these, being that they (better be) first quality. Flash sale ends tomorrow, 2/5/21.

Not a ton of styles, but some favorites in there for sure. Including the Milano, which you can find a review of here. Also, expect the Milano to be featured next week, in our post on options for “The Daily Dress Watch.” Y’know, the sort of watch your Dad or Grandpa wore, every day, with everything. Eyes will firmly be on affordability of course.

It’s like a greatest hits collection. Discounts are set to end today though. And remember that online purchases can’t be returned in store anymore. They have to be returned through the mail, which will cost $7 via a prepaid shipping label.

A more vintage-y take, design wise, on the popular bronze combat sub. Retro “Crown” logo. Big 9/6/3 Arabic numerals. Simple. And bronze. Swiss made. Final sale though. That’s what DROP (usually) does.

Worth another mention because around holidays, Huckberry always does a dynamite job curating gifts for the lady in your life. And if you don’t have a lady in your life, and instead you have a fella in your life, then they have you covered there too. Look, Valentine’s Day is a manufactured “Hallmark” holiday… but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun.

Also worth a mention: