10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Tech Joggers, New Sunglasses, Better(?) Silicone Rings, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Performance? Mainly cotton but blended with “coolmax” polyester that claims to have wicking properties. 65% Cotton, 32% Polyester, 3% Spandex. Could be a nice way to dip one’s toe in the “performance” shirt trend. Drops to $36 with the standard 40% off discount (although GAP like other brands seems to have tightened up their use of codes and promos as of late).

Wait, HOW much for a silicone ring? But these are allegedly “infused with precious metals” so they, y’know, look a heck of a lot less like a silicone ring… while still maintaining all of the safety and comfort that silicone rings offer.

Shown above on an aftermarket strap. Full review can be found here. The black dial’s green dial brother is also on sale direct through Timex, although you’re getting a bit of a different look there.

TECH JOGGERS at TARGET? Listen, for those of us who are still giving the stiff arm to joggers (there remains a few of us left), even some breathable stretch infused tech fabric might not get us to pull on the ol’ elastic waist and cuffs of a true jogger. But it’s another, more comfortable option, for those that favor the look and want something other than (gross) terry fabric.

Anyone else ready to finally dive into this thing? Apparently you can’t hear a word of the dialogue… or follow the plot. But here we are, at the end of a very, very, very long winter, and why not submerse yourself in a movie about time manipulating secret super agents who wear awesome clothes and polos with suits and walk or drive or boat around looking pretty darn cool. FIRE UP THE SMARTSY TEEVEEE HON WE’RE GOIN’ IN. Now where’s my ear trumpet?

A layering basic, but instead of crummy cotton, these from Amazon’s in-house Goodthreads line are all merino wool. And Goodthreads has surprisingly decent merino goods for the price. (It’s not a $100 sweater, so don’t get your hopes super high… but Goodthreads merino cardigans are all I wear, and I’m king cardigan.)

Via our man Aaron K.: While some parts of the country are starting to feel the warmth of Spring, most of the country is still tight in the icy grip of Winter. Also, a lot of kids are schooling at home. For many, these are challenging times for getting out and about to exercise for oneself, or for mixing things up and getting kids active. Enter Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure, an action role-playing game for Nintendo Switch which does a rather excellent job of being fun while also getting you off the couch. Using the Switch’s motion-sensitive controllers along with the Ring (a Pilates ring which is your anthropomorphized companion, in-game), your character navigates many fitness-themed worlds, facing a menagerie of gym equipment-inspired enemies, and using various exercises which target different muscle groups. Nintendo put together a nice intro video that lets you see how it all works (or check out one of many full reviews). Ring Fit won’t replace a nice home gym, but if you have a Switch, Ring Fit is a fun & inexpensive way to stay (or even get!) active.

Warning: Scattered sizes at post time. I mean… they’re thirteen bucks. Final sale of course. From their wool/poly “essentials” line. Dress up a piped polo once it warms up. Wear them with a sweater and OCBD now. Sold with exact inseam lengths, so, it’s not like you have to take them to a tailor once they arrive. Nice.

Our monthly book suggestion from Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What to Read Next” newsletter. You should sign up for it. Here’s his review: “The premise of David Benioff’s 2008 novel seemed strange at first, but quickly grabbed me: In WWII-era Russia, two boys on the verge of manhood are oddly assigned to each other’s company for not quite doing their duty to their Mother Country. Thinking they might be executed, Lev and Kolya are instead sent on a fool’s errand to find a dozen eggs. That’s right: their life and death mission is to bring their superior officer twelve eggs. It’s a bit humorous, at first. Even to the boys. Is this a joke? And Benioff sprinkles in enough humor for the reader to think that the novel might end up being more comedy than drama. But then the plot will take a surprising, dark turn—on a dime—and shock the senses back into realizing this is in fact an intense story of survival between unlikely comrades. City of Thieves was an incredibly fun and satisfying roller-coaster of a story that I think just about anyone would enjoy.”

Interesting that they put these under the Wallace & Barnes line, instead of the regular J. Crew name? W&B stuff can sometimes feel a bit more substantial in build quality. J. Crew’s sunglasses are fine for the price (when on sale), so, fingers crossed that these follow suit.

