Style Scenario: Snow Day

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Old Man Winter is here. And he’s shouting his bitter breath at us, through his icy beard. With winter comes fluffy white precipitation. You know, the kind that leads to traffic, shoveling, and snowball fights. Always try to find good in the bad. Below are a few items to help you brave the elements in relative style.

The Jacket: Suit Morris Parka – $201.98 ($269.00). Wait, a slimmer fit parka that would look just as good over tailored wear as it would over layers required by a snow day? A true do-it-all winter coat? Seems impossible, but it looks like the Morris Parka from SUIT pulls it off. Insulated, slimmer in fit, and a dead simple, classy design. Designed in Denmark. Now, for those that don’t want to mix their business jackets with the “business” of a snow day (because nothing stinks like old “shoveling sweat”), try the Outdoor Research Insulated Parka in Black. Outdoor Research is known for Quality materials, construction, and cold-weather proven gear.

The Pants: GAP Flannel-lined Straight Fit Pant in Brown – $30ish. Regular jeans or chinos aren’t up for the task for extended below-freezing winter wear, so get yourself a pair of flannel-lined pants for added protection. This pair from GAP, also available in slim fit, is a good budget option. Straight fit over slim fit for maximum comfort and ease of motion while shoveling outside. That, and proper airflow actually warms your body. No need to get the most tailored, dappered of flannel-lined pants for this scenario. The sweet spot is a pair that you can put some work in, be comfortable in the house while the snow is falling, AND look good for a last minute run to the store for some groceries, sidewalk salt, or other winter necessities. All in the same day.

The Shirt: Kiel James Patrick Flannel Shirt – $88. If you have spent any time on Instagram over the past 5-6 years, you’ve likely seen an ad or stumbled upon this brand’s page. As New England fashion boomed in the early 2010’s, KJP took over as an example of well-thought and well-crafted classic New England fashion of yesteryear. Some of it is VERY Andy Bernard-esque, but the flannel shirts are a wheelhouse item fit for the mountains of Tennessee just as much as the rocky shores of Maine.

The Hat: Banana Republic Donegal Beanie in Green – $29. This hits the mark with that always-excellent Donegal speckled knit. 60% wool, 20% Nylon and 20% viscose. Attractive and does the trick. Pop up your hood for added protection from wind and cold if needed.

The Gloves: Outdoor Research StormTracker in Black – $79. When it comes to the cold and wet, take care of your feet, and take care of your hands. Do NOT mess around with dress gloves on a day like this. Outdoor Research knows what they’re doing when it comes to suiting up for the outdoors. No, these aren’t for a topcoat, chinos and Chelsea boots. These are for shoveling snow, walking the dog early in the morning before work, or balling up some fresh powder and launching a snowball at your neighbor. These will keep your hands toasty and dry as the snow falls.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool Calf Socks – $68.40 for 4 pairs. If you’re a regular reader, by now you know that Dappered loves merino wool socks, and Bombas does merino wool socks with excellence. Ergo, Dappered loves Bombas. There are warmer socks, but the key is to avoid sweating in your boots outside, and that’s where merino excels. Otherwise, once the sweat stops, a freeze will set in and you’ll be worse for wear. If it’s your first purchase, get 20% off with an email sign-up.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Brown – $17. Don’t overthink this. Cheap, above-average quality, and a great price.

The Boots: L.L. Bean Genuine Shearling Lined Bean Boot – $171.75 ($229). Bean Boots have been famous forever, and for good reason. L.L. Bean’s Made in Maine Bean Boots are built to last, keep you warm and dry, and look good doing it. My personal pair has stood up to 6 years of winter wear doing everything from shoveling, walking the dog, or getting the mail. A true do-it-all boot, and this pair gets extra style points thanks to the sharp contrast between the rubber ducking, and off-white sole. Plus, the genuine shearling interior will keep your feet nice and warm, while still allowing airflow. For those that don’t want the “floof” that comes with shearling, try the flannel lined option instead. These are the most New England of all boots. And New England knows how to do winter snow.

The Shovel: True Temper 18″ Ergonomic Shovel – $26. Save your back and seek out a bent-handle snow shovel to aid in snow removal. The bent handle prevents you from bending at a sharp angle and helps promote lifting snow with your legs. Once I switched to one of these, it made an incredible difference.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA.