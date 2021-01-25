Style Scenario: Cold Weather Workouts – Early Morning Run

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Don’t let cold weather be another excuse for not staying accountable to yourself. Get a head start by waking up 30 minutes earlier than usual for a jog before you’re sitting all day through zoom meetings. To help with that notion, here’s a style scenario geared toward running when the temperatures drop. If you live in bitterly cold temps, remember, layers are your friend. As are yaktrax. Now, if you live in true snow country and you’re balking at running outdoors (because it just snowed another foot), then fear not. You’re probably already getting a great workout in clearing the latest blizzard! It’s not shoveling. It’s “winter cross training.”

The Jacket: Under Armour ColdGear Sprint Hybrid Jacket – $100. A wind resistant, insulated jacket with adjustable cinch hood. Zipper (non kangaroo) pockets keep everything secure. On the thin side for a reason, being that you don’t want to be overly stuffed which could limit your range of motion. Once you pass that warm up mark, your body heat will rise to keep you toasty. Rule of thumb is to layer up smartly, and adding 10-20 degrees to the outside temperature will help you figure out what it’ll feel like once your body heat kicks in. Unfortunately the color scheme I’m wearing is no longer available through Amazon, but there are a few different options still available directly through Under Armour.

The “Pants”: Nike Men’s Shield Tech Running Tights – $100. Don’t confuse these for your S.O.’s yoga leggings that they cruise all day in. Spendy yes, but they’re wind and rain-resistant along with being a knit like fabric to keep you warm. Bracing the outdoor winter elements will be taken in stride with each step. For a much more budget friendly alternative? Try these tights. Joe recommends them, and he wears a large on his 5’10″/190 lb frame (although they are a bit long on him, but he says that doesn’t matter much).

The Shorts: Skora Unlined 7″ Running Shorts in Midnight $12.99+. For those who choose to add an additional layer of protection and warmth that can also pull double duty in the summertime.

The Shirt: Amazon’s Peak Velocity Men’s Thermal Long Sleeve – $21.79. Athletic fit throughout for those that choose more freedom of movement than a compression shirt offers. Yet it’s not so loose fitting that it won’t retain body heat to your core.

The Shoes: Brooks Men’s Divide – $99.95. Rated as a road and trail-ready running shoe. The added grip and traction helps when the paved path is either slightly submerged or muddy. Take the side trail option with confidence.

The Gloves: Terramar Body-Sensors Glove Liner – from $17. Liner gloves offer a base protection to keep your hands warm in chilly conditions, yet are thin enough to slip into thicker, beefier winter gloves when conditions get rough. Such as when dealing with snow. Like shoveling out the driveway.

The Socks: Smartwool Men’s PhD Run Light Elite Crew – $22.95. Staying warm and dry is the name of the game. Don’t let chafing, swampy socks be the Achilles heel of a good run.

The Watch: Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker – $139.99. While not technically a watch nor even a smartwatch, it does all the basics of an activity tracker; heart rate monitor, run tracker with a built-in GPS, and water resistant to 50 meters. Bonuses include controls to play and change your Spotify playlists and Fitbit Pay. I honestly have yet to use Fitbit Pay, but personally use Samsung Pay on my phone. Two less things to reach for in this pandemic, my wallet and credit card.

The Hat: Meriwool Merino Wool Beanie – $20.99. There’s nothing wrong with acrylic material beanies, but I find them itchier when my head starts to sweat a bit compared to actual wool. The problem of always running hot, even on cold days, makes wicking and breathable wearables a must. Machine washable. Tumble dry low.

The Facemask: Reebok Workout Face Mask 3 pack – $29.99. A set of soft fabric face masks made of wicking material that resist getting soggy with sweat. Easily hand washable with some vinegar and detergent to maintain the rotation of usage.

About the Author: Paul K., formally from Atlanta, lives and works as an IT administrator in Los Angeles. When he’s not busy freelancing as a photographer and videographer, you can find him getting his steps in on the many hiking trails of SoCal.