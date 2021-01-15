Steal Alert: Nordstrom Extra 25% off Sale Items Clearance Blowout

Nordstrom just did not used to do this. If they were gonna lop off another 25% from an already on sale item, they’d just ship it off to a Rack location. But, with 2020 being what it was, stuff is backed up. So? Big Nordy him/herself has to take further price reductions, simply to move the stock.

Just be warned that a lot of you have seen a LOT of this stuff already. It is a true, end-of-season clearance afterall. But! At least it all ships and returns for free. Yes, still. Even though we’re at the end of the road here for these goods. Off we go with some picks.

Was closer to $90. Now, $65. And at post time, a surprisingly good amount of size selection left. Nicely reviewed too. Ships and returns free of course, just like the rest.

Hey look. Crewnecks too! Still 100% cashmere. I can see some of you wearing one of these with joggers for some super-luxe fancy-pants athleisure look. You guys know how you are. And more power to you I suppose.

Well those are inexpensive. And if they show up and just aren’t up to snuff? You can send ’em back for free. Lots of sizes at post time, but they might not last.

Bonobos that’s both cheaper, AND returnable, when compared to Bonobos and their current state of final-saleness.

And now for something completely casual. Super soft cotton moleskin. Going for $168 (and final sale!) over at Bonobos. Not so at Nordy.

I mean, those are the essentials from Kiehl’s, right? A flat 25% off here.

Waterproof! That helps immensely, especially this time of year. Those gray suedes are calling.

No idea on the brand. But the looks are solid (even though it’s… uh… camo). Lightweight, shirt jacket style here.

All white Stans for under $50 shipped? Terrific. This is a price match, so, this sale (unlike the rest) could end at any time.

Do note that these are dry clean only. That’ll happen though, often (but not always) with 100% merino stuff.

A basic, Barbour, bomber style quilted jacket. Now for more than half off.

Looks like the Filson Original in Cinder, only it hopped in a time machine and came back from the year 2100. But not in a bad way. Hardly. That thing is sharp.

Hey now. Check out that texture. Is it knit? Sure looks knit. 78% wool, 19% cotton, 3% elastane. Could be a serious winner.

Forty bucks. All cashmere. Plenty of colors to pick from.

More water-proofiness. Also available in a black nubuck.

A basic “house sweater.” Shawl collar of course, cardigan button up front. Cotton blend. From their in-house 1901 brand.

Honestly wasn’t (fully?) aware that Bonobos had done a field jacket. The navy or black looks particularly sharp. 68% polyester, 32% cotton for water resistance but hopefully a lack of all poly sheen? Now priced like something you’d find at The Gap.

Usually you see a mix of leather and wool on these “mixed media” style gloves. Here? Waxed canvas. Kinda cool.

More cheap chukkas. Nice work with the combination of a sleeker profile, plus a crepe sole like a traditional desert boot. Oiled leather uppers here, so, a bit richer than a standard leather upper.

Just a heads up that while Good Man Brand makes really nice stuff… their sportcoats are modern. Read: a bit short in the tail. But that makes them perfect for throwing over a t-shirt or a henley. Both of these are 100% cotton and just partially lined. Should be super soft construction/knit blazer like.

Now we’re talkin’. Was closer to $175. Upgraded legends for those who live in truly cold climates. Shearling lined. Slightly different color scheme (that off white sole!) than the usual Bean Boots. Full grain leather uppers. Made in Maine.

Spendy. Even on sale, but man does it look all sorts of right. Big fan of the vertical (instead of usual, puffer box or horizontal) quilting here. Slim and mean looking. Sorta contemporary 007 looks.

Tough to get more classic than that. Fabric is imported, but it’s made here in the good ol’ USA. Fabric makeup is 85% worsted wool, 10% silk, and 5% mohair. Classic fit here.

“You’re a kite dancing in a hurricane, Mr. Bond.” Turtlenecks look great on some of us, yet they just don’t work on others. If you’re in the former category, make it cashmere. I mean, the thing is literally wrapped around your neck.

A basic cotton slub short sleeve henley. But they’re made by Nordstrom’s younger leaning 1901 brand, so, quality should be at least solid for the price. That and they ship and return for free. Yes, even if you buy just one.

Basic chore coat looks here, but in a double-faced wool blend. Sizes are moving fast on these.

For those who can’t (or don’t want to) squeeze into slim fits. Athletic fit! Never thought we’d see the day where the purchasing of some pressed, non iron, office-ready chinos would be a legitimate sign of hope.

Never in a million years would I have thought (polar) fleece jackets would have come back into style. But, they did a few years back, and show no sign of abating. The problem is that sometimes CHEAP fleece can look, well, cheap. But if this does? You can send it back for no charge. Thus, the brilliance of Nordstrom.

Looks great from here. But the burnishing could be a problem. Sometimes it’s hard to capture just how crazy the designers went with the belt sanders at the factory. But that’s where the free returns saves you.

A basic, but Nordstrom knows how to elevate basics, especially when they’re from the upgraded “John W. Nordstrom” line. 95% wool and 5% cashmere.

These USED to be full-price for $125. They dropped that, and now the sale price is just plain silly. Been in person with them too. Sleek. Oddly comfortable. Made in China, but doesn’t look, feel, or smell cheap. A bit of subtle grip on the sole too, so you’ll stay upright on carpet/wet sidewalks. There is a chisel toe, so, traditionalists beware. A size 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet out of the box extremely well.

Not cheap, even on sale, but the starting price? Nine bills. LBM has a bit of a cult following. Made in Italy. If memory serves, these are a true slim. Like, be honest with yourself. I couldn’t squeeze into one of these. No chance. Ships and returns for free at least, just like the rest.

The Nordstrom Extra 25% off sale items deal ends this Monday, 1/18/21.