New Suitsupply, Target Fleece Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No discounts, because outside of the final sale outlets that open only a couple times a year, Suitsupply just doesn’t do sales. But $359 for one of their wardrobe starter suits, which ship and return for free, really is a nice price for the quality that you’re getting (half canvas, nice fabrics, good linings, etc…) LOTS of tropical wool in this batch of new arrivals, which is great for those who run hot, or, those who love to dress up in the warmer weather. Which will happen. At some point. Assuming the earth is still tipped on its axis and spinning around the sun.

The Pick: Strands – $296.25 ($395)

Something to go with a new Suitsupply suit? So here’s why Strands are the only pick. Because they’re often excluded from huge sale events, or, they’re marked down “only” 10%. Under $300 is a solid price for Strands. They can be tough to find for mid $200s, and low $200s usually means you’re talking 2nds quality, or, funky colors. So if you’ve had your eye on a pair of wheelhouse Strands? Now’s not a bad time.

And now… a hard left turn away from the Suitsupply suits and AE strands, as we go BARRELING DOWN SWEATPANTS BOULEVARD.

HIT THE GAS RUMBLE!

ATTABOY!

NOW THAT’S HOW YOU BARREL DOWN SWEAT PANTS BOULEVARD.

Okay, so I guess his name isn’t “Rumble”. It’s Gregg. G-R-E-double-G. But if he ever wanted to go by Rumble, would you argue with him? I wouldn’t either. Back to the handful now.

First the trousers liquidation… then suit liquidation round 2. Now? Outerwear. More than a few options in there, although sizes are scattered, which is expected this late into the season. But man does Spier know how to make a coat. Head here for an in person look at their peacoat. (Albeit in navy. It’s at the bottom of the post. Scroll down). Big thanks to Tom B. for the tip!

Some of us just… can’t… with Abercrombie, because we’ve been scarred by the horror show that was the early 2000s olfactory bombardment that was their instore experience. But maybe that scare hasn’t settled into your brain. Just avoid any stuff with obvious logos.

That’s quite the nice price. Black is nice and professional too. The green and brown options can sometimes be tough to pull off without looking like you’re on your way to a Red Green fan convention. “Limit 10 per customer.” Good to know. Big thanks to Dave C. for the tip on this one.

Also worth a mention: