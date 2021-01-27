How to Spend it: So you got a gift card to Target

Per Fortune Magazine, gift card giving was up, WAY up during the 2020 holiday season. I’d be willing to bet that a large percentage of us Dappered readers received some of that fantastic plastic. Yet each year, over $3 billion in gift cards go unused(!!). We’re here to change that (I know, what an altruistic bunch we are. No?) In our annual series titled How to Spend It, we’re curating a bunch of items from a selection of stores you might/most likely got a gift card to (some very Dappered-y, some less so because Aunt Karen wasn’t sure). Our goal is to show you what’s worth it at various price points. You CAN spend it all in one place, dear!

Brand Note: Target is no stranger to this page. They’ve been offering solid menswear budget staples for years under their Merona and Mossimo in-house brands. Since late 2017, they have phased out those two in favor of a handful of new brands including All in Motion (workout/athleisure gear), Original Use (fast fashion), and Goodfellow & Co. (casual menswear). Here’s a few handfuls of goodies from the Target brands that we love.

Under $25

Over 90% of Target’s menswear items are under $50, so for those of us on a tight style budget, you really can’t go wrong with most goods from The Bullseye. Just keep an eye on fit and fabrics. Both the slim and standard fits can be generically boxy, so you might want to spend a few extra bucks with a local tailor to fine tune anything that can’t be hidden underneath a hoodie, sweater, or sport coat. On the fabric front, steer clear of items that feel scratchy or “cheap” and have a significant percentage of acrylic and/or polyester on the care tag. Outside of their surprisingly good All in Motion athletic wear line (which is designed to breathe), cheap man-made materials rarely breathe well and can turn you into a stinky sweat box. No one wants that!

From $25-50

This can be the wheelhouse for Goodfellow & Co goods. Head here for an in person look at much of what Target has offered for f/w 2020-21 via their classic but contemporary “Goodfellow & Co” line. Fancy a new pair of stretchy tech chino pants or a new flannel shirt for the tail end of Winter? All of this and more can be had for well under $50. Have some spare change laying around? Haven’t you heard the U.S. has a coin shortage?! Collect all of those pennies, nickels, and dimes and take them to your nearest bank or Coinstar machine and cash those puppies in for a Target gift card!

From $50-100+

Target doesn’t really dabble in the expensive or “grail worthy” price tiers, so everything you’ll find recommended here is budget focused. Lots of outerwear included here, since those are the items that Target demands a higher price for. Looks like their athletic-wear/athleisure line All in Motion is really going for it in the outerwear department. And on the more rugged front, who knew that Target carried USA Made work boots?