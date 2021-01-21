Extra 60% off BR’s Solid Sale Section, 45% off the Timex Marlin, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Looks like BR dumped a bunch more stock into their sale section? Extra 60% off should come at checkout. No code needed here.

The Timex sale section is awfully sparse right now, but one stand out would be the Marlin with the black dial, going for $111. Remember, this one is quite small. 34mm. Very, very, VERY “classically” sized. Full review (of the silver option) can be found here.

A lot of vests can look cheap due to the low quality of shiny, synthetic shell they use. Not here though. The 70% wool/30% poly exterior is quite the classy upgrade. Fill is 90% down/10% feathers. Final sale here.

The Pick: Ledbury Hidden Button Down Dress Shirts – 2 for $130.80 (normally $185 per)

Ledbury just launched an extra 40% off $125+ sale items deal. And that includes their high end “Draper” hidden-button down collar dress shirts. After all the discounts, that works out to $65.40 per shirt. And they’re really something else. Thomas Mason cotton oxford which leans lightweight but is still nice and dressy. Available in blue or white. (Get one of both?) Size shown above is a 16.5 slim on my 5’10″/190-195 frame.

The Pick: Gel-Kayano 26 – $109.95 ($160)

I know, I know. Not very “stylish.” But for all of those home-workout-warriors who are clangin’ and bangin’ in their garages and/or hitting the streets for their cardio, I can’t recommend these shoes enough. They’re worth every penny at FULL price, and can be hard to find on sale. So $50 off is a big deal. Perfect for heavy strikers. Lots of cushioning and good support. Been wearing the Gel-Kayano model for almost a decade, and along with rotating shoes (Mondays I wear the gray pair, Tuesdays I wear the black pair) as well as replacing every 4-6 months with fresh kicks, I’ve (so far) avoided injury. And I’ve taken plenty of spills, awkward steps off curbs, and goofy trips over a slam ball or plyo box. Good shoes are like good tires. Your engine is worthless if what’s actually touching the ground is crap. Take care of your feet.

Also worth a mention: