The Weekend Reset: Bombs, Cookies, and Debt

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Christmas is a week away — and to me, there’s no better way to prep for the holiday than to bake a ton of cookies. There are so, so many ways to do this. Feel like getting creative and doing some decorating? Try Claire Saffitz’s simple Christmas cookies. Love chocolate chip cookies, but open to trying something a little different? Alison Roman’s salted chocolate chunk shortbread cookies are MAGICAL. Feeling extra ambitious and want to get real fancy (and pretty) with your cookies? The New York Times had an incredible feature last year with twelve different, unique cookies that are as yummy as they are pretty. Whatever recipe you chose, there’s never a bad time for a cookie. Photo by Caroline Hernandez on Unsplash

DEFUSE: Bombs, in Fuse

I’ve recommended some rather involved board games in this space before. Fuse is not that. Fuse is as simple as they come — and you can play a full game in only ten minutes. In fact — you HAVE only ten minutes to complete the game: you and teammates must work together to “defuse bombs” by rolling dice and matching the colors/numbers rolled to patterns on cards that you draw. If you can defuse all of the bombs within ten minutes — you win! If not — you lose. This is a wonderful nail-biter of a game that will have you on the edge of your seat every round you play. Works well as a solo game, too.

In the last few years, I’ve suddenly started seeing Buy Now! Pay Later!-style buttons on practically every website I buy stuff from, whether I’m buying clothes or office supplies or toilet paper. (Heck, sometimes it’s not even stuff — I’ve seen these types of Pay Later loans offered for services like house cleaning, too.) This fantastic article from The Atlantic dives deep into where those “Pay in 4 interest-free payments” companies, aka “point-of-sale lenders,” came from, and how the desire for instant gratification can push people to spend far beyond their means. Works out for the customer and the merchant in the short term — but in the long term, as Joe said months ago, online stores may be cannibalizing their own customer bases.

This. Movie. Is. Perfect. I don’t think I can overstate just how much I love this wonderful, inventive, and wholly original comedy. Though it starts with a familiar premise — it’s the last night of high school, and two high school seniors who spent the last four years studying decide to finally go out and party — this movie zigs and zags and goes to places I’d never expect. Featuring star turns from Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein as well as a cast of incredibly well crafted supporting characters, this is a high school movie that avoids clichés and manages to make you feel all of the giddy emotions of teenagerhood all over again. As hilarious as it is heartfelt. Streams free on Hulu.

Ella Fitzgerald’s voice is pure, wonderous magic. I could listen to her sing anything — anything — all day. In this collection, she runs through fifteen Christmas standards in her signature alto, oozing charm and warmth the whole way through. This is an album to listen to by a crackling fireplace, with a mug of coco or tea or a toddy, while playing cards or board games or doing a puzzle or snuggling with a furry friend. A quintessential Christmas listen.

About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.