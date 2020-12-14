The 2020 Dappered Holiday Gift Guide for Her

Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. (featured photo credit)

Well, here we are again. The holidays, albeit a weird year, are upon us. And even though we’re having to set convention aside, what traditions we can safely observe might be the only things that salvage this anything but traditional holiday season. And one of those traditions is giving gifts. This is also a weird year for the economy, so we’re going to take that into consideration and suggest a wide variety of gifts at varying price points. And one of the best gifts you can give your loved ones this year is the gift of health, so keep your distance and keep it Covid free!

A really fun, unique gift for the woman in your world that loves to entertain. Also a great gift for that lady that creates artistic displays with food. If you have one of those Martha Stewart acolytes in your life you know it, because you’ve been enchanted by one of her table spreads before. Sold thru Uncommon Goods.

A stylish case for iPhone 12 phones (just be sure to choose the correct option for the type of phone she has). Converts into a wristlet, and that front pocket is a wallet for carrying cards and cash for “the 3 people who still carry cash.” I happen to be one of them smart aleck copywriter (but I do see your point).

If you have a QE fan you’re gifting to, she’ll appreciate this collaboration. Tan France is Queer Eye’s resident fashion expert, and although this isn’t clothing it sounds like he can pick a mean bag of beans.

Everyone can use a little stress relief right now, and here’s one way to help her do it. Scent is powerful, and can relax and/or invigorate the senses. This spray can inject a moment of spa time into an ordinary part of her routine. The four bottles show are the fragrances available, but the price is $25 per 2 oz. bottle.

Sweatshirt looks from a higher end brand. This is pretty casual but can easily be dressed up with a collared shirt underneath, and a statement necklace such as…

A beautiful statement necklace that can be worn casually to add some sparkle, but will also make a statement with a little black dress. Available in three colorways.

For those of us that live further north and suffer through the doldrums of winter, being able to tend green living things can be a mood enhancer. This lovely little setup can easily fit into many spaces. There’s even a picture of it wall mounted you can see by clicking on the link, although I don’t think it comes with the hardware to do that?

Something she can get started in her new indoor light garden.

Almost too beautiful to eat… almost. For the woman in your life that has connections to New York, Harlem, or appreciates edible art. 6 handcrafted, gold-dusted bars are included.

This looks like something really fun to do, especially during the couple cold, isolating months we have ahead of us. Who doesn’t love solving a good murder mystery? At the time I chose this it was available to ship by Christmas. Now it’s not. So perhaps a New Year’s Gift?

I’m not a huge Aveda product fan. For some, saying those words is sacrilege. But it’s the truth. What I do love about Aveda though? The scent. Aveda stuff smells darn good, and for those devoted to the brand, I think that is part of the draw. If you have an Aveda fan in your life, they’ll love this gift. Or if a lady in your life just loves clean, spa-like fragrances, this should be appreciated.

A cute, ruby red clutch size shoulder bag that can convert to a clutch/wristlet. Vegan leather, and sold by Banana Republic.

This looks like a lovely, creative project to tackle over the winter while we’re waiting to emerge from our Covid cocoons. Even if she says she’s not creative, by the time she’s done with this paint by numbers kit she’ll have a lovely impressionistic artwork of the Eiffel Tower.

A bit of an investment, but if you’re gifting to a woman that is a bit of an astronomy geek and is excited about the conjunction happening this month, this is a unique way to commemorate it for her. Handmade by artisan Shana Gulati. Uncut diamonds are laid in silver resin inside 18k gold frames. Because this is done by hand each pair is unique.

Whether she grows her own herbs and food, or she just enjoys make things like sauces in large batches, this could come in pretty handy. The snap down lid keeps the contents from absorbing freezer smells, and the silicone cups make for easy removal. This is also perfect for the woman who buys fruit with the best intentions of eating all of it before it ripens too much, but never quite makes it through. With this she can just chop it, throw it in the cups and top with water or juice, and have icy goods ready for a smoothie.

It’s that time of year when a lot of people are thinking about resolutions and goals. Having something to write these things down in is very helpful, and this thoughtfully designed notebook is a great way to do it. Swiss binding ensures pages lay flat, and the high quality Swedish Munken Kristall paper comes lined or dotted, your choice.

I’m assuming some women still utilize the US Postal Service, and that they enjoy mailing personal notes and thank you’s to the people they care about. If you happen to know a lady that does that, these are simple and classy. Set of 10 notecards and envelopes. Made in Denver, Colorado.

I mean, come on. She can make her very own 3″ high itty bitty kitty. It only takes about 90 minutes to crank out this cuteness. Kits start at $21.90 for a single cat, or you can get a 2 cat kit, so you can have an itty bitty kitty of your very own.

For the true book lover. These are not mass produced paperbacks. These are books make at a higher quality, with beautifully designed covers. The subscription is a fun option but if it doesn’t appeal or isn’t in the budget, check out all the sets they offer that will look incredible on her book shelf.

Because Huckberry typically deals in quality stuff that looks cool. If you’re not finding something in this guide we wrote here on Dappered, perhaps you’ll find something in theirs?