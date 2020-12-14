Style Scenario: Sweater Weather – WFH Business Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. This one’s for those still in the trenches of working from home and have probably forgotten what the daily commute to and from the office was like. Step up and out of the sloppy sweats with a degree above casual. In this instance, business casual.

The Sweater: L.L. Bean Cotton/Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater – $49.95. More refined and put together than it’s fleece counterpart in my opinion. A collared shirt helps dress up the casual and sporty aspects that is the half zip. Item in the header photo on me is the J. Crew Merino Half Zip Sweater, but it’s sold out in grey and low in stock in other colors. For a step up in comfort and price, check out this Bonobos option.

The Shirt: Buttoned Down Slim Supima Cotton Shirt in Blue/Navy Check – $16+. Adding a variance of colors without going the flannel route, yet still a softer option for days that don’t carry an icy chill.

The Watch: Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch – $45. A simple Timex here. Working from home you probably have plenty of options to look at for time keeping, so we’re using the aesthetics of this watch to compliment the entire ensemble.

The Belt: Lands’ End Leather Jean Belt – $44.95. Since this is a business yet casual look, a casual leather belt works, and works better than a actual dress belt.

The Pants: Goodthreads Slim Fit Dress Chino in Olive – $30. I find that slim chinos in a dress cut tend to run slimmer than the typical “slim”, so I go up a size in the waist and that usually creates the right fit for me. At least these ship from Amazon, so returns are easy if this slim cut just doesn’t work for you.

The Socks: Nordstrom Signature Piqué Merino Wool Blend Socks – $16.50. Wool for temperature regulation, nylon and spandex for stretch.

The Shoes: Johnston & Murphy McClain Chukka – $109.99. If you’re a 10 or 10.5, you can get these through Nordstrom Rack for $69.97 in a lighter tan. Otherwise, they’re just over the $100 threshold directly from Johnston and Murphy in a deeper brown. Slightly burnished on the toe box and heel. Sleek looks, with a bonus that the leather is treated to be water resistant.

About the Author: Paul K., formally from Atlanta, lives and works as an IT administrator in Los Angeles. When he’s not busy freelancing as a photographer and videographer, you can find him getting his steps in on the many hiking trails of SoCal.