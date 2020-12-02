Style Scenario: Suited up, for no reason whatsoever

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions and then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The best reason for dressing well? Because it makes you feel better. Clothes are meant to be worn. And they’re meant to make you feel your best. Put them to work, and remember that practice leads to comfort. If you do nothing but wear sweatpants for a year, how’s it gonna feel the first time you DO “have” to dress up and go out into the world? It’ll feel weird. Don’t do that. Put on a suit, now, when you don’t have to. Especially because you don’t have to.

The Suit: Black Lapel Charcoal Super 110s Online Custom Suit – $499. Or whatever your preferred charcoal suit (or any suit) happens to be. In the online-custom world (where you take your measurements, send them in, then they make your suit), Black Lapel stands above. As someone who’s a bit lumpy in parts, I can’t always get into super trim trousers, or jackets with slim diameter armholes. Black Lapel has been a go-to for years now. And their option for making and delivering SINGLE pleated front trousers (just one pleat on each leg) is terrific for those of us with thicker legs and backsides. It’s the geometry. It works, without looking out of date.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Shirt – $50ish ($89.50). So wearing a suit at home might feel a bit odd, but one way to reduce that weirdness is to go with a still-sharp, but slightly dressed down dress shirt. A blue, button down collar shirt helps bridge that divide, whereas a stiff white dress shirt (and wearing a tie) could make you feel just a bit too… strange. Shirt shown at the very top of this post is actually a Nordstrom Trim Fit, but those are all but sold out at post time.

The Blue Light Glasses: Sunski Makani Blue Light Glasses – $58. I was very, very skeptical of Blue Light glasses at first. Y’know, the glasses that are supposed to reduce eye fatigue from staring at a monitor all day? I am now a convert. They really seem to work. And now that many of us are staring into the digital abyss for hours upon hours (upon hours…) each day… getting some specs to protect your eyeballs from shorting out isn’t a bad idea.

The Watch: Orient Ray Automatic – $140 on a Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato – $34. Now’s a great time to wear a diver on a striped watch band too. Just like the blue button down collar shirt, it helps dress the suit down a little, while still looking handsome as all heck.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Weatherproof Park Avenue – $267 ($445). Wear real shoes. Nothing will make you feel like a slob more than sticking to slippers all day every day. Look, slippers have their place and we’ve all been leaning on them a lot during lockdown(s). But a pair of real shoes like these will make you walk a little taller. While $267 is no small chunk of change, these are a steal at this price. The weatherproof uppers and Dainite rubber soles are perfect for handling the elements when you do head outside. Even if you’re just taking out the trash.

The Socks: Made in the USA Allen Edmonds Skull & Crossbones Socks in Charcoal – $9.97 ($19.50). These get mentioned a lot because they’re a bit of a “goldilocks” dress sock. Mid calf height + good elastic = they stay up. Also, the fabric isn’t paper thin. Just enough squish and cushioning for comfort, yet they’re still very much a dress sock. 52% Merino Wool, 38% Stretch Nylon, 7% Polyester, 2% Spandex, 1% Tencel.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.