Style Scenario: Christmas Morning 2020

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. Christmas is coming up. Fast. And it’s been a helluva year. This year with the shipping crush due to the (obvious, pandemic induced) uptick in online vs in-person shopping, you’re almost certainly too late to get any of this stuff by Christmas. But Style Scenarios are always just ideas/inspiration/a bit of fun, etc. And perhaps you’ve picked up something like this along the way. If you’re celebrating Christmas morning, here’s one weirdly stylish way to kick back. It’s been a weird year after all. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.

The Blazer: J. Crew Ludlow Shawl-Collar Velvet Blazer in Vintage Cabernet – $65 w/ DECEMBER ($298). The star of this show. And it somehow works. Just about out of stock because they’ve been on mega sale and pretty sure a lot of us picked one up. Wear it Christmas morning if you got one. Because… why not?

The Pants: Target Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Knit Jogger Pajama Pants – $12.59 ($17.99). Or whatever pajama pants you got the night before. Blackwatch tartan flannel pjs would probably go pretty well here too.

The Watch: Timex + Todd Snyder Beekman Watch – $158. All class. Just like wearing a velvet blazer (with, uh, joggers) on Christmas morning.

The Shirt: PROOF 72-Hour Merino LS Henley in Heather Gray – $98. Spendy, but you ended up on the nice list this year, right? These things are the best. Plus, with the lightweight, super comfy merino fabric, you can lay around all day (or, for 3 days) and not start to stink. If you want to put on real pants later? This’ll still look great!

The Mug: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Clear Glass Griswold Moose Mug – $20. Is it too early for nog? It’s too early for nog. Are you sure it’s too early for nog? Arrives after Christmas. Ah well.

The Book: Hercule Poirot’s Christmas by Agatha Christie – $15. For when you put your feet up by the fire. Merry Christmas, someone’s been murdered!

The “Activity”: German Smokers DIY Hidden Hut and Incense Set – $49.98 ($60). Not gonna get to you in time for Christmas, but… there’s a lot of winter and isolation left. A surprisingly fun, engrossing activity for a long winter’s afternoon/evening. Comes in pieces. You assemble your own little woodsy cabin, which acts as an incense burner. The smoke curls up and out of the chimney. All you need is glue (which it doesn’t come with).

The Shoes: Jack Erwin “Mott” Lounge Shoe – $115. And this is the year that Jack Erwin made a smoking slipper that’s both somehow timeless and modern. Made in Portugal. Goes great with the watch and the velvet shawl collar blazer.