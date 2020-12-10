Steal Alert: J. Crew 70% off Select Styles

Seventy? Yes, it’s a small-ish selection of goods. Who knows how they decide what get up for these sorta big-time codes. But there are some favorites in there. And seventy is something. 50% off was their Black Friday offer.

Code CHEER runs through this Sunday 12/13. And they’re claiming that orders made soon-ish should still get to you in time for Christmas. Allegedly. Who knows this year. Off we go with some picks.

Whoa! Okay then. Featured in our big Fall Temptation round up. They took their totally unstructured, totally unlined “unsuit” model and made it out of Vitale Barberis Italian Wool Flannel. Should be all sorts of soft and (wait for it) cozy yet still super put together. Sold as separates. So, you could get just the jacket and wear it as a sportcoat (for $134.40 no less). But if you’re going for the suit, don’t forget the pants.

Aren’t these always excluded? If memory serves, they were excluded from the Black Friday stuff and a bunch of other sales. Yet now they’re getting 70% off? Limited sizes depending on the color, but the charcoal option shown above has plenty of sizes at post time. That might not last though.

A steal at $75. A surprisingly solid, warm jacket… as long as you don’t mind a bit of room. Has all the heritage details like a corduroy collar, throat latch, button AND zip front, and lined pockets. Hard to beat the blackwatch plaid here too. It just fits a touch on the boxy side. I feel like I’ve got a bit too much room in the medium shown above, on my 5’10″/195 lb frame, but sizing down to a small feels like it’d be a bad idea. But, coats are supposed to be comfortable over layers. You’re not supposed to be shrink wrapped in them. Gotta be able to move. This will do that. Get it tailored maybe? Also available in plain ol’ navy if Blackwatch isn’t your thing.

Basics for this time of year. Sizes are scattered depending on what color you’re after.

The famous Moon Mills wool/cotton tweed blazer. Unstructured since tweed has enough structure itself as a fabric. Gray or blue here, and strangely enough some of the sizes on the gray are final sale? Not all though. A cold weather staple for a lot of us. Excels with jeans, aka the business mullet. Shown above is a 40R in the Ludlow slim, unaltered. Which is why the sleeves are a touch long on me in that shot. But! Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning, so that’s a super easy fix if you want a precise fit.

For those New Year’s Eve at home Zoom cocktail hours. Or Christmas Morning with some pajama pants. Because at this point, why not?

Steal alert all on its own. Under $24 for a merino/nylon crew with lots of colors and some nice heathered options. More basics here.

An Italian Traveler Wool suit for less than what J. Crew Factory usually charges for one of their Thompson fused base numbers. These are made from three-ply wool from Italy’s Tollegno 1900 mill, woven to be wrinkle resistant. Navy or light gray.

Because a man can’t live by solids alone. A little stripe + colorblock action. Still merino blend.

About as versatile as it gets. Made from American sourced wool and made in either the usual Ludlow slim or a more generous Classic fit. Shown above is the old Italian wool Legacy blazer in Crosby fit (which is now akin to the “classic” fit).

The J. Crew 70% off select items code CHEER expires this Sunday, 12/13. They’re also running a $25 off $150+ promo if you use Apple Pay and the code APPLEPAY at checkout. But being that I’m a technophobe, I have no idea if it stacks.