Steal Alert: $50 off select Timex at Todd Snyder

Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Todd Snyder: Timex Restock + $50 off $150 w/ HOLIDAYBONUS50

 

Works on Timex? Works on Timex! And they’ve restocked their selection of Timex watches too. That HOLIDAYBONUS $50 off $150 code works across their site on non-watch purchases as well, although there are more than a few exclusions.

They also appear to be offering free 2-day shipping with that same code at checkout. Orders need to be in by 12/19 to get it by 12/24. But… I don’t think many of us are trusting those timelines this year. So, sooner the better if you’re considering anything.

Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip on this one.

That’s all.

Carry on.

