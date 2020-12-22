Most Wanted Affordable Style – December 2020

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

That’s the business right there. The whole look. Just add jeans, chinos, or dress trousers. Wanna break out of the pandemic athleisure rut? Start with a jacket and a shirt with a collar. You’ll instantly feel better. Especially if it’s a half-canvas, soft shouldered, Italian wool number like that thing. Available in either slim or contemporary (read: athletic) fit.

Can’t say I’m much of a gold-watch guy (again, this site isn’t about me, it’s about you guys), but good GRIEF that thing is perfect. Remember “the daily dress watch”? The one your pops or your Grandpa used to wear, every day? With everything? Working on a list of those for January. Stand by for that. This should probably make that list.

GAP Masks 3-packs – $5.00 ($17) free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50 though

Keep on wearing those masks. Yes, the infectious disease experts have moved heaven and earth to develop MULTIPLE vaccines that are 90%+ effective… which is, like, a medical turducken of miracles (miracles within miracles within… miracles!)… but it’s gonna take awhile to roll those shots out. And “miracle” isn’t the right word. This wasn’t divine intervention. What it was, was a lot of very smart, very hard working, very creative people preparing, pursuing, and executing one of the greatest achievements in human history, all while being shouted down and spat on by legions of shitbags gripping angrily-worded posterboards, standing outside Board of Health meetings, screaming nonsense about “freedom.” The grace shown by the medical community has been nothing short of divine. And what the fatberg anti-maskers can’t seem to grasp, unlike the quickly disintegrating posterboard stewing in their clammy paws, is that they’re actually doing the push for more personal freedom harm. Because any reasonable biped who sees one of those calamity clam bake anti-mask tantrum flash-mobs won’t take long to think “oh shit, THAT’S what the alternative to Scientists looks like?” Rules do not get made in spite of those knuckleheads. Rules get made because of them. The next time you see the words “warning! contains peanuts!” on a bag of peanuts, or “do not put hand in woodchipper!” on a woodchipper… think of them.

Now, Where’s the Tylenol?

Big thanks to David B. for the heads up on the mask sale here. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50, so they’ll get you there. And word is they run small.

On sale. It can be a bit hard to work in color during the drab winter months. But this super affordable sweater nails how to effortlessly wear some rich shades during the cold and dark times. Shawl collar. Colorblock. Faux horn buttons. Even nifty contrast buttonhole detail. Part of this year’s big f/w Goodfellow round up. Size shown above is a small on Ryan’s 5’9″/155 lb frame. Also, if you’re a member of their Target Circle rewards program, you can take an additional 30% off at checkout. That drops this thing to just under sixteen bucks. Big thanks to Kyle L. for the tip!

Whoo hoo! More-affordable alternatives to the Alden Indy! Goodyear welted. Remember when their Kenton Boots had a pink sole? Thank you J. Crew folks for dumping that. Sure, the Alden Indy will always be the legend, and the Indy will be much, much nicer than these. But these should still be… pretty nice! Pre-order here. These don’t ship until January. Interesting bit of color variation in the photography. The top-shot looks richer than the side shot? Leather can do that though. Depending on the light.

Happy holidays fellas.

