Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Nordy Sale Items, New New Balance Sneakers, & More

Are they starting to ramp up for their annual after-Christmas half-yearly event? If there was any year that an after-Christmas sale could start before Christmas, it’s 2020. Everything ships and returns for free of course. Some items do seem to be price matched, so, those sales/promos could end at any time. That time of year of course. End of year clearance chaos.

The Pick: New Balance 327 Sneakers – $120

Purposefully ugly sneakers are still a thing. A lot of us just plain don’t understand that trend. Yet these? Sure, these things are loud. Yet toned down… just enough? Maybe? Reasonably priced too, unlike Patient Zero for the ugly sneaker trend. Kudos to Todd Snyder for taking a trend and making it palatable. That’s a big letter “N” there on the side of the sneaker. Reminds me of this.

Abingdon briefcases for $45? Nice. Especially that new black option. Sizes are going pretty quick for a lot of stuff that’s been marinating in their sale section, but there’s still some stock on selected goods. Most of it (all of it?) is final sale. So, no returns. Code ends tomorrow, 12/22.

Also worth a mention…