Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Nordy Sale Items, New New Balance Sneakers, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Nordstrom: New Items added to their Sale section

Nordstrom menswear

Are they starting to ramp up for their annual after-Christmas half-yearly event? If there was any year that an after-Christmas sale could start before Christmas, it’s 2020. Everything ships and returns for free of course. Some items do seem to be price matched, so, those sales/promos could end at any time. That time of year of course. End of year clearance chaos.

 

Todd Snyder: New Arrivals are in (including these New Balance Sneakers)

New Balance 327 Sneakers

The Pick: New Balance 327 Sneakers – $120

Purposefully ugly sneakers are still a thing. A lot of us just plain don’t understand that trend. Yet these? Sure, these things are loud. Yet toned down… just enough? Maybe? Reasonably priced too, unlike Patient Zero for the ugly sneaker trend. Kudos to Todd Snyder for taking a trend and making it palatable. That’s a big letter “N” there on the side of the sneaker. Reminds me of this.

 

J. Crew: Extra 50% off Sale items w/ DECEMBER

J. Crew menswear

Abingdon briefcases for $45? Nice. Especially that new black option. Sizes are going pretty quick for a lot of stuff that’s been marinating in their sale section, but there’s still some stock on selected goods. Most of it (all of it?) is final sale. So, no returns. Code ends tomorrow, 12/22.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Banana Republic: 50% off (there are some exclusions)
  • Brooks Brothers: 50% off just about everything + additional 15% off w/ BC1818
  • Huckberry: Their end of year clearance event has launched. Standby for some picks…

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »