Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder $50 off $150, Target’s Sweater Sale, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Todd Snyder: New Items Added to Winter Sale + $50 off $150 w/ HolidayBonus50

Todd Snyder men's jackets

Nifty. That $50 off code does seem to be working on sale stuff, while those $100 off $300 codes that show up with the paper snail-mail catalogs usually don’t. HolidayBonus50 should work on much of their full price line too? Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip. That charcoal knit traveler jacket? That’s a major want. Perfect for WFH. Would look great over a t-shirt or OCBD. Super easy to dress up or down. A gateway to getting back into dressing up and feeling just as sharp as you look.

 

J. Crew: 50% off + Extra 10% off w/ TREAT (also free shipping no min)

That’s 55% off in total, not 60% off, for those of you new to this sorta game. Why is that the case when 50 + 10 obviously = 60? It’s because that “extra” 10% gets take off the DISCOUNTED price. Not the full price. So if something costs $100, first the 50% comes off which gets you $50. And then the “extra” 10% gets taken off the $50. And ten percent of fifty is five dollars, not ten. And thus, 55%. Ta-da. Marketing math! They’re also running some select, one-day flash sale deals that are more than the 55% off. Some of those are noted up there too. And just a general note about J. Crew right now: They are sold out of a LOT of stuff. Picks above had at least a good size selection at post time, but don’t be surprised if you head over there to browse a bit and your sizes are gone in a lot of things.

 

Banana Republic: 50% off (there are some exclusions)

Back to half off for Banana Republic. But there are some exclusions. BR Picks are out this time. Cardmembers can get an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCHOLIDAY. Head here for in person looks at that camel coat and the corduroy puffer vest.

 

BONUS  Target: Goodfellow & Co Sweaters, Buttondowns, and more Sale

Goodfellow and Co. menswear

Kind of a weird one here. Sweaters and button downs are on sale, as are some accessories (like those pig-skin gloves). Most of the rest of the Goodfellow line seems to be full price though.

 

BONUS II  Nike: New additions to their up to 40% off Sale

Nike Sneakers

Sale section is pretty stacked over at Nike right now, and they just dumped some mores stuff in it. Sizes are scattered though. We’re coming up on end-of-season/end-of-year clearance time awfully quick. Full review of those DBreak sneakers can be found here (albeit in a different color).

 

BONUS III  EXPRESS: 50% off everything 

Express menswear

More half-off-ness from EXPRESS. Yes, some of their stuff can lean… flashy and trendy, but their piped polos, henleys, and much of their outerwear can deliver.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Bonobos: 20% off w/ HOLIYAY20 … should work on everything but final sale items.
  • Gustin: They’re running an in-stock and ready to ship holiday event. Select sizes only though.
  • Brooks Brothers: They’re back to 50% off just about everything + additional 15% off w/ BC1818

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »