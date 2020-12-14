Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder $50 off $150, Target’s Sweater Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Todd Snyder: New Items Added to Winter Sale + $50 off $150 w/ HolidayBonus50
- Charcoal Made in Portugal Knit 67% Cotton, 13% Wool, 13% Acrylic, 7% Nylon/Polyamid Jacket – $189 ($348)
- Made in New York Camo Chore Coat – $229 ($398)
- Wool Cruiser Jacket – $349 ($598)
- Pinstripe Made in Portugal Knit 67% Cotton, 13% Wool, 13% Acrylic, 7% Nylon/Polyamid Jacket – $189 ($348)
Nifty. That $50 off code does seem to be working on sale stuff, while those $100 off $300 codes that show up with the paper snail-mail catalogs usually don’t. HolidayBonus50 should work on much of their full price line too? Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip. That charcoal knit traveler jacket? That’s a major want. Perfect for WFH. Would look great over a t-shirt or OCBD. Super easy to dress up or down. A gateway to getting back into dressing up and feeling just as sharp as you look.
J. Crew: 50% off + Extra 10% off w/ TREAT (also free shipping no min)
- Sussex quilted vest with PrimaLoft – $44.10 ($98)
- Rugged cotton henley sweater – $27.50 ($79.50) 65% off one day deal
- Dock peacoat – $134.10 ($298)
- Rugged merino wool heather crewneck sweater – $27.50 ($79.50) 65% off one day deal
- Wallace & Barnes corduroy chore jacket – $84.60 ($188)
- Dock sunglasses – $29.25 ($65)
- Wool smartphone gloves – $24.50 ($69.50) 64% off one day deal
That’s 55% off in total, not 60% off, for those of you new to this sorta game. Why is that the case when 50 + 10 obviously = 60? It’s because that “extra” 10% gets take off the DISCOUNTED price. Not the full price. So if something costs $100, first the 50% comes off which gets you $50. And then the “extra” 10% gets taken off the $50. And ten percent of fifty is five dollars, not ten. And thus, 55%. Ta-da. Marketing math! They’re also running some select, one-day flash sale deals that are more than the 55% off. Some of those are noted up there too. And just a general note about J. Crew right now: They are sold out of a LOT of stuff. Picks above had at least a good size selection at post time, but don’t be surprised if you head over there to browse a bit and your sizes are gone in a lot of things.
Banana Republic: 50% off (there are some exclusions)
- Merino V-Neck Sweater in Responsible Wool – $34.75 ($89.50)
- Donegal Sweater Hoodie – $54.50 ($109)
- Quilted Basketball Jacket – $74.50 ($149)
- Donegal Beanie – $24 ($49.50)
- Leather & Merino-Blend Gloves – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Chunky Italian Wool-Blend Beanie – $29 ($59.50)
- Birdseye Jacquard Stripe Scarf – $35 ($79.50)
- Italian Wool Melton Topcoat in Camel – $199 ($398)
- Supima Cotton Sweater Blazer – $74.50 ($149)
- Corduroy Puffer Vest – $84.50 ($169)
Back to half off for Banana Republic. But there are some exclusions. BR Picks are out this time. Cardmembers can get an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCHOLIDAY. Head here for in person looks at that camel coat and the corduroy puffer vest.
BONUS Target: Goodfellow & Co Sweaters, Buttondowns, and more Sale
- Goodfellow Regular Fit Button-Down Shawl Sweater – $25 ($29.99) also shown at the top of the post
- Goodfellow Regular Fit Pullover Shawl Sweater – $25 ($29.99)
- Goodfellow Standard Fit 1-Pocket Flannel Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $20 ($27.99)
- Goodfellow Pig Suede Sherpa Lined Gloves – $17.25 ($23)
Kind of a weird one here. Sweaters and button downs are on sale, as are some accessories (like those pig-skin gloves). Most of the rest of the Goodfellow line seems to be full price though.
BONUS II Nike: New additions to their up to 40% off Sale
Sale section is pretty stacked over at Nike right now, and they just dumped some mores stuff in it. Sizes are scattered though. We’re coming up on end-of-season/end-of-year clearance time awfully quick. Full review of those DBreak sneakers can be found here (albeit in a different color).
BONUS III EXPRESS: 50% off everything
- Solid Shawl Collar Sweater – $35 ($70)
- Piped Moisture-Wicking Performance Long Sleeve Polo – $30 ($60)
- Piped Short Sleeve Cotton/Poly/Spandex Performance Henley – $22 ($44)
- Black Wool-Blend Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket – $114 ($228)
More half-off-ness from EXPRESS. Yes, some of their stuff can lean… flashy and trendy, but their piped polos, henleys, and much of their outerwear can deliver.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: 20% off w/ HOLIYAY20 … should work on everything but final sale items.
- Gustin: They’re running an in-stock and ready to ship holiday event. Select sizes only though.
- Brooks Brothers: They’re back to 50% off just about everything + additional 15% off w/ BC1818