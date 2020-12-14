Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder $50 off $150, Target’s Sweater Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Nifty. That $50 off code does seem to be working on sale stuff, while those $100 off $300 codes that show up with the paper snail-mail catalogs usually don’t. HolidayBonus50 should work on much of their full price line too? Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip. That charcoal knit traveler jacket? That’s a major want. Perfect for WFH. Would look great over a t-shirt or OCBD. Super easy to dress up or down. A gateway to getting back into dressing up and feeling just as sharp as you look.

That’s 55% off in total, not 60% off, for those of you new to this sorta game. Why is that the case when 50 + 10 obviously = 60? It’s because that “extra” 10% gets take off the DISCOUNTED price. Not the full price. So if something costs $100, first the 50% comes off which gets you $50. And then the “extra” 10% gets taken off the $50. And ten percent of fifty is five dollars, not ten. And thus, 55%. Ta-da. Marketing math! They’re also running some select, one-day flash sale deals that are more than the 55% off. Some of those are noted up there too. And just a general note about J. Crew right now: They are sold out of a LOT of stuff. Picks above had at least a good size selection at post time, but don’t be surprised if you head over there to browse a bit and your sizes are gone in a lot of things.

Back to half off for Banana Republic. But there are some exclusions. BR Picks are out this time. Cardmembers can get an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCHOLIDAY. Head here for in person looks at that camel coat and the corduroy puffer vest.

Kind of a weird one here. Sweaters and button downs are on sale, as are some accessories (like those pig-skin gloves). Most of the rest of the Goodfellow line seems to be full price though.

Sale section is pretty stacked over at Nike right now, and they just dumped some mores stuff in it. Sizes are scattered though. We’re coming up on end-of-season/end-of-year clearance time awfully quick. Full review of those DBreak sneakers can be found here (albeit in a different color).

More half-off-ness from EXPRESS. Yes, some of their stuff can lean… flashy and trendy, but their piped polos, henleys, and much of their outerwear can deliver.

Also worth a mention…