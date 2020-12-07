Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $50 off Spier Shoes, Target’s Outerwear Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier & Mackay: $50 off their Goodyear Welted Shoes w/ SHOES
- Dark Brown Wholecut Oxfords – $198 ($248)
- Black Wholecut Oxfords – $198 ($248)
- Tobacco Suede Chukkas – $198 ($248)
- Tobacco Suede Cap Toe Oxfords – $198 ($248)
- Dark Brown Double Monks – $198 ($248)
- Dark Brown Cap Toe Oxfords – $198 ($248)
Gotta love the simplicity of that code. Made in Portugal. Goodyear welted. Very, very nice for under $200. Full review of their cap toes can be found here.
Target: Up to 30% off Winter Jackets & Accessories
- Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Sleeveless Puffer Vest – $23.99 ($29.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Puffer Jacket – $27.99 ($34.99)
No code needed here. Prices are as marked online. Those new puffer vests have all kinds of 70s + 80s ski lodge vibes.
Charles Tyrwhitt: Up to 70% off during their End of Season Sale + extra 5% off w/ SALEX5 or extra 10% off plus free shipping on $150 w/ EX10FS
- UK Wool Mid Blue Mini Grid Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser – $141.55 w/ SALEX5 ($399) no free shipping though, bummer
- Italian Wool/Cashmere Epsom Overcoat – $224.10 w/ EX10FS ($499)
- White Classic Collar Non-Iron Mini Herringbone Shirt – $37.76 w/ SALEX5 ($39.75)
- Sky Blue Classic Collar Non-Iron Mini Herringbone Shirt – $37.76 w/ SALEX5 ($39.75)
- Dobby Stripe Classic Collar Non-Iron Dobby Stripe Shirt – $33.01 w/ SALEX5 ($34.75)
Got that? Lots of moving parts here. Charles Tyrwhitt has launched an end of season sale, and while 5% or 10% off doesn’t sound like much, CT just doesn’t do big “extra” % off discounts on top of their sale stuff. So every little bit helps here, especially that free shipping.
BONUS Brooks Brothers: 50% off Shirts + additional 15% off w/ BC1818
- Made in the USA White or Blue Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Regent Fitted Shirt – $59.50 ($140)
- Stretch Regent Fitted Dress Shirt White or Blue Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar – $44.20 ($104)
Pretty good for the Brooks Brothers Shirt fans out there. And the extra 15% off code BC1818 is still working. That works out to 57.5% off. Meanwhile, they’ve hired Michael Bastian as their new creative director, to lead the brand out of their bankruptcy. Big thanks to reader TJ for the tip on that.
BONUS II Allen Edmonds: 30% off Boots
- Rockies High Weatherproof Boot – $297 ($425)
- Hamilton Weatherproof Oxford Dress Boot – $311 ($445)
- Patton Weatherproof Cap-Toe Boot with Chromexcel Leather – $311 ($445)
- Dalton Wingtip Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $332 ($475)
Along with the surprising 40% off dress shoes deal, they’re also running a 30% off boots promo during this holiday sale. Which, well, that’s something being that we’re smack dab in the middle of boots season. Sale runs through Christmas Eve.
BONUS III The Tie Bar: 20% off sitewide w/ SAVE20
- Perfect Tipped Merino Polo – $48 ($60)
- Pocket Square Five-Pack – $36 ($45)
- Barberis Italian Wool Tie – $28 ($35)
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Cardigan – $52 ($65)
AND it includes their excellent merino polo sweaters and cardigans. Yes, The Tie Bar is all about neckwear, but their careful expansion over the last few years (into shirts, sweaters, and pants) has been, frankly, really well executed.
Bonus IV East Dane: Extra 25% off sale items w/ CHEER
The Pick: Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas in Suede – $185.62 ($495)
Bit of a scattered selection, but there are some gems in there. For example, those suede Liverpool chelseas from Allen Edmonds. Just sizes 9, 10, 10.5, and 12 left at post time though. Ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 40% off everything w/ extra 10% off or extra 20% off for cardmembers w/ BRC20
- Banana Republic Factory: 60% off Everything
- J. Crew: Up to 60% off select + extra 20% off w/ FESTIVE Careful though. It’s that “up to” that can get you.