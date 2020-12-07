Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $50 off Spier Shoes, Target’s Outerwear Sale, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Spier & Mackay: $50 off their Goodyear Welted Shoes w/ SHOES

Spier and Mackay men's shoes

Gotta love the simplicity of that code. Made in Portugal. Goodyear welted. Very, very nice for under $200. Full review of their cap toes can be found here.

 

Target: Up to 30% off Winter Jackets & Accessories

Target men's pufferwear

No code needed here. Prices are as marked online. Those new puffer vests have all kinds of 70s + 80s ski lodge vibes.

 

Charles Tyrwhitt: Up to 70% off during their End of Season Sale + extra 5% off w/ SALEX5 or extra 10% off plus free shipping on $150 w/ EX10FS

Charles Tyrwhitt menswear

Got that? Lots of moving parts here. Charles Tyrwhitt has launched an end of season sale, and while 5% or 10% off doesn’t sound like much, CT just doesn’t do big “extra” % off discounts on top of their sale stuff. So every little bit helps here, especially that free shipping.

 

BONUS  Brooks Brothers: 50% off Shirts + additional 15% off w/ BC1818

Brooks Brothers dress shirts

Pretty good for the Brooks Brothers Shirt fans out there. And the extra 15% off code BC1818 is still working. That works out to 57.5% off. Meanwhile, they’ve hired Michael Bastian as their new creative director, to lead the brand out of their bankruptcy. Big thanks to reader TJ for the tip on that.

 

BONUS II  Allen Edmonds: 30% off Boots

Allen Edmonds Shoes

Along with the surprising 40% off dress shoes deal, they’re also running a 30% off boots promo during this holiday sale. Which, well, that’s something being that we’re smack dab in the middle of boots season. Sale runs through Christmas Eve.

 

BONUS III  The Tie Bar: 20% off sitewide w/ SAVE20 

The Tie Bar

AND it includes their excellent merino polo sweaters and cardigans. Yes, The Tie Bar is all about neckwear, but their careful expansion over the last few years (into shirts, sweaters, and pants) has been, frankly, really well executed.

 

Bonus IV  East Dane: Extra 25% off sale items w/ CHEER

The Pick: Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas in Suede – $185.62 ($495) 

Bit of a scattered selection, but there are some gems in there. For example, those suede Liverpool chelseas from Allen Edmonds. Just sizes 9, 10, 10.5, and 12 left at post time though. Ships and returns for free.

 

Also worth a mention…

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »