Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $50 off Spier Shoes, Target’s Outerwear Sale, & More

Gotta love the simplicity of that code. Made in Portugal. Goodyear welted. Very, very nice for under $200. Full review of their cap toes can be found here.

No code needed here. Prices are as marked online. Those new puffer vests have all kinds of 70s + 80s ski lodge vibes.

Got that? Lots of moving parts here. Charles Tyrwhitt has launched an end of season sale, and while 5% or 10% off doesn’t sound like much, CT just doesn’t do big “extra” % off discounts on top of their sale stuff. So every little bit helps here, especially that free shipping.

Pretty good for the Brooks Brothers Shirt fans out there. And the extra 15% off code BC1818 is still working. That works out to 57.5% off. Meanwhile, they’ve hired Michael Bastian as their new creative director, to lead the brand out of their bankruptcy. Big thanks to reader TJ for the tip on that.

Along with the surprising 40% off dress shoes deal, they’re also running a 30% off boots promo during this holiday sale. Which, well, that’s something being that we’re smack dab in the middle of boots season. Sale runs through Christmas Eve.

AND it includes their excellent merino polo sweaters and cardigans. Yes, The Tie Bar is all about neckwear, but their careful expansion over the last few years (into shirts, sweaters, and pants) has been, frankly, really well executed.

The Pick: Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas in Suede – $185.62 ($495)

Bit of a scattered selection, but there are some gems in there. For example, those suede Liverpool chelseas from Allen Edmonds. Just sizes 9, 10, 10.5, and 12 left at post time though. Ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention…