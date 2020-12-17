Dappered

Full Canvas Suits, 40% off Bonobos at Nordy, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Nordstrom: 40% off just about all of their Bonobos stock?

Bonobos menswear at Nordstrom

Stumbled across this and I have no idea what’s going on here. Almost all of the Bonobos stuff that Nordstrom has is 40% off? While Bonobos themselves are running an (only) 20% off sitewide sale? What’s that mean for Nordstrom carrying Bonobos? Anything? Nothing? Ships and returns free with Nordy too.

 

Nordstrom: adidas Swift Run X – $51 ($85)

adidas Swift Run X sneakers

More Nordy. Are these budget alternatives to UltraBoosts? They can’t be anywhere close, can they? Reviews are promising though. Ships and returns free too. Price matched, so, that sale could end at any time.

 

Billy Reid: 30% off select w/ GIFT30

Billy Reid menswear

For the buy-less-buy-better crowd who like their goods with an Americana twist. 30% off is pretty steep for Billy Reid. A small selection though. Still, some winners in there. But be prepared for some sticker shock.

 

Spier & Mackay: 25% off Suits w/ SUIT25

Spier and Mackay suits

Doesn’t work on the new Flannel options of the “covert twills”… but. Full canvas? You bet. Works on their half-canvas suits too, of which they seem to have restocked on some and brought in some new patterns/colors on others.

 

Ledbury: 30% off Sitewide w/ PERFECT (expires 12/17)

Ledbury dress shirts

They were running 30% off shirts yesterday, but they’ve since extended this to sitewide. Ends today though (Thursday 12/17).

 

BONUS  Allen Edmonds: 40% off Dress Shoes | 30% off Boots

Allen Edmonds Shoes

Worth another mention because you don’t see prices like that on their Strand (and other wheelhouse dress models) every day. Nice to see the 30% off cut for boots as well, being that it’s boot season. Sale runs through Christmas Eve.

 

BONUS II  Banana Republic: 50% off (there are some exclusions)

Banana Republic menswear

Still rolling. Back to half off for Banana Republic. But there are some exclusions. BR Picks are out this time. Cardmembers can get an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCHOLIDAYHead here for in person looks at that camel coat and the corduroy puffer vest.

 

Also worth a mention:

