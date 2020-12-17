Full Canvas Suits, 40% off Bonobos at Nordy, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom: 40% off just about all of their Bonobos stock?
- Merino Wool Knit Henley – $58.80 ($98) multiple colors
- Slim Fit Knit Sport Coat – $178.80 ($298)
- The Quilted Bomber Jacket – $118.80 ($198)
- Slim Fit Stretch Washed Chinos – $58.80 ($98) three colors
Stumbled across this and I have no idea what’s going on here. Almost all of the Bonobos stuff that Nordstrom has is 40% off? While Bonobos themselves are running an (only) 20% off sitewide sale? What’s that mean for Nordstrom carrying Bonobos? Anything? Nothing? Ships and returns free with Nordy too.
Nordstrom: adidas Swift Run X – $51 ($85)
More Nordy. Are these budget alternatives to UltraBoosts? They can’t be anywhere close, can they? Reviews are promising though. Ships and returns free too. Price matched, so, that sale could end at any time.
Billy Reid: 30% off select w/ GIFT30
- Pique Terry Tommy Crew – $115.50 ($165)
- Made in Italy 50% Cashmere / 50% Wool Astor Coat – $626.50 ($895)
- Made in Italy Marled Wool Cashmere Beanie – $66.50 ($95)
For the buy-less-buy-better crowd who like their goods with an Americana twist. 30% off is pretty steep for Billy Reid. A small selection though. Still, some winners in there. But be prepared for some sticker shock.
Spier & Mackay: 25% off Suits w/ SUIT25
- Slate Blue Check Wool Suit – $261 ($348)
- Medium Gray Sharkskin Wool – $261 ($348)
- Full Canvas Neapolitan Cut (3-Roll-2 jacket, side tab trousers) Super 120s Navy Wool Suit – $448.50 ($598)
- Full Canvas Neapolitan Cut (3-Roll-2 jacket, side tab trousers) Super 120s Medium Gray Wool Suit – $448.50 ($598)
Doesn’t work on the new Flannel options of the “covert twills”… but. Full canvas? You bet. Works on their half-canvas suits too, of which they seem to have restocked on some and brought in some new patterns/colors on others.
Ledbury: 30% off Sitewide w/ PERFECT (expires 12/17)
- The White Hudson Pinpoint Oxford Dress Shirt – $68.60 ($98)
- The Blue Hudson Pinpoint Oxford Dress Shirt – $68.60 ($98)
- The White Draper Hidden-Button Dress Shirt – $129.50 ($185)
- The Blue Draper Hidden-Button Dress Shirt – $129.50 ($185)
They were running 30% off shirts yesterday, but they’ve since extended this to sitewide. Ends today though (Thursday 12/17).
BONUS Allen Edmonds: 40% off Dress Shoes | 30% off Boots
- Strand Cap-Toe Oxford in Cigar, Dark Chili, or Oxblood – $237 ($395)
- Strand Cap-Toe Oxford in Walnut or Black – $237 ($395)
- Strand Cap-Toe Oxford in Copper – $237 ($395)
- Hamilton Weatherproof Oxford Dress Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $311 ($445)
- Dalton Weatherproof Wingtip Dress Boots with Dainite Rubber Sole – $346 ($495)
- Park Avenue Weatherproof Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $267 ($445)
Worth another mention because you don’t see prices like that on their Strand (and other wheelhouse dress models) every day. Nice to see the 30% off cut for boots as well, being that it’s boot season. Sale runs through Christmas Eve.
BONUS II Banana Republic: 50% off (there are some exclusions)
- Merino V-Neck Sweater in Responsible Wool – $34.75 ($89.50)
- Donegal Sweater Hoodie – $54.50 ($109)
- Quilted Basketball Jacket – $74.50 ($149)
- Donegal Beanie – $24 ($49.50)
- Leather & Merino-Blend Gloves – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Chunky Italian Wool-Blend Beanie – $29 ($59.50)
- Birdseye Jacquard Stripe Scarf – $35 ($79.50)
- Italian Wool Melton Topcoat in Camel – $199 ($398)
- Supima Cotton Sweater Blazer – $74.50 ($149)
- Corduroy Puffer Vest – $84.50 ($169)
Still rolling. Back to half off for Banana Republic. But there are some exclusions. BR Picks are out this time. Cardmembers can get an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCHOLIDAY. Head here for in person looks at that camel coat and the corduroy puffer vest.
