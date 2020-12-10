10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Deerskin Gloves, Luxury Playing Cards, UK Rock, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Among the last US glove makers, Sullivan Glove Co. hold true to their original commitment of enduring craftsmanship. They only source American Grade A hides in deer, elk, buffalo, goat, sheep, pig and cow, and the leathers are cut using decades old, form fitting patterns that give each pair minimal seams for more comfort and less points of failure. Every pair is hand-sewn in Bend, OR. The deerskin gloves shown here should fit tight at first and loosen up after a wear or two for a perfect fit. Also available in a lined finish for winter, and you can add black leather touchscreen tips for just $5. Free shipping and exchanges.

I mean.. just look at ’em. Absolutely stunning presentation, like a fine leatherbound book, sure to punch up your next poker game or just admire on your shelf. Lookit that Ace of Spades artwork, too. Theory11 takes great care in crafting a beautiful visual experience with their cards, and somehow makes them affordable AND made right here in the USA. Available in Star Wars, SNL, and even an intriguing Neil Patrick Harris mystery variety, as well as many other inspired designs.

Yes, Gap Factory is kind of the middle child between Gap and Old Navy. But for $60? And the reviews saying it’s not actually 100% cotton as stated on Gap’s site, but a dry-clean-only wool blend? Might be worth a shot here. That “Kona Nut” color is basically camel. Could be a real winner.

UK rockers Nothing But Thieves released their latest, Moral Panic, earlier this fall, and it is something else. Conor Mason’s angelic voice soars effortlessly on Impossible and Real Love Song, then grits and rasps through the driving Unperson and This Feels Like The End. “It’s boring to write the same song twice,” says Mason.

Previously featured in the Fall Goodfellow & Co. Roundup, but worth another mention now that the cold is back for most. Definitely a solid entry point if you’re looking to get on the sherpa bandwagon this season.

Usually this is where we have a book rec from Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, and also has his own terrific “What I’m reading Now” newsletter. War and Peace is the recommendation this month, but c’mon. That thing is a beast. Which is why he’s ALSO leading The Big Read, a book club that’ll tackle one chapter of War and Peace, per day, in 2021. It’s $5 a month, or, $50 for the annual subscription. War and Peace has 361 chapters, so at one chapter per day, it should take all year.

Here’s his review, and more info on The Big Read: “War & Peace. At over 1,300 pages, it’s one of the longer classics you’ll ever encounter, and yet it’s surprisingly readable. It’s easier than Moby Dick; easier, at times, than Les Miserables. The beauty of Tolstoy is in his relatable characters, his avoidance of easy black and white answers, and, most relevant to today, his wisdom regarding how to live in turbulent, earth-shattering times. How do we relate to others, especially when they aren’t in the same social world as us? How do we view the tides of history when we’ve living in them? Can war and peace really be separated and easily delineated? The questions are as big as they come. Join The Big Read in 2021—for $5/month or $50/annually—as we read War & Peace. With 361 chapters, averaging just 4 pages per chapter, it’s easy to get through the classic book with just 10-15 minutes per day of reading.”

The sherpa-lined jacket of pants, flannel-lined chinos are cozy and comfortable. And while many companies go overboard with the sprezzatura of the cuffed pattern, this subtle tartan looks plenty sharp.

Via our man Aaron K.: Many are probably familiar with the Fisher Space Pen, or what is frequently thought of as THE Space Pen. The most common model, these days, is actually an ancestor of the original Space Pen: the AG7. The story of its development is rather interesting, as it was a private company which took the initiative to invent a pen which could write in all manner of extreme conditions. That pen, the AG7, was then selected by NASA in 1967 to replace the pencils it had been using. While the ‘Bullet’ style Space Pen (seen here with the AG7) is a great pocket companion, the AG7 is of a more standard size and operation. It’s a slender, chromed pen that feels & operates very solidly. The click mechanism uses a plunger at the end of the pen to extend the standard Fisher ink cartridge, while a button on the side is used to retract. The AG7 is available from many retailers, including direct from Fisher, who allows for up to 3 lines of engraving. For those looking to use a great pen that’s stood the test of time and deep space travel (and to mix up their pen-click fidgeting technique in the process), this might be the ticket.

In the autumn/winter world of dark, malty, winter warmers, Sierra Nevada goes for a big flavor fresh hop IPA. Lots of flavor but doesn’t drift into syrupy territory like many other reddish IPAs. Available just about everywhere. Has a crispness to it that makes you pay attention to each sip, but isn’t so bitter that it wallops you over the head with hops. It’s a seasonal worth finding each year.

George C. Scott is fantastic in his rendition of Ebenezer Scrooge, the effects hold up fairly well, and the sense of dread and mortality is ever present. This 1984 made for TV version of the classic Dickens novel is available on Hulu, Starz, or can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

