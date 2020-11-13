The Weekend Reset: Vikings, Brits, and Hard Rock

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Over thirteen years and 20+ games, Assassin’s Creed has become one of the most beloved series in videogames, though it hasn’t been without its share of missteps. Fortunately, reviewers are describing Valhalla, which released this past week, as one of the very best in the series — a game that does a fantastic job of incorporating the series’ recent turn towards roleplaying mechanics while also staying true to the series roots. In Valhalla, you play as Eivor, a viking who travels to England to settle the land and build a new home, and, ya know, assassinate people. Out now on PC, Playstation, and Xbox.

READ: Cherry by Nico Walker Nico Walker received seven medals and commendations for his service as a medic in Iraq. Nico Walker also spent eight years in jail for armed robbery. Walker wrote Cherry, his autobiographical debut novel, while still in prison; the novel tells the story of Walker’s experiences in the Army, his return home and subsequent heroin addiction, and his decision to start robbing banks. Full of punchy, Hemingway-esque prose and a story that is pitch-dark, this is an incredible, stunning book — a fast-paced, first-person look at how PTSD and the opioid crisis have thrown a generation of young men into turmoil. Soon to be a movie starring Tom Holland, directed by the Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. LISTEN: Power Up by AC/DC <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> For those who want to rock: I salute you. And I encourage you to check out AC/DC’s latest, Power Up. For almost forty years (!!!) AC/DC has been churning out classic anthems and guitar-driven rock bangers, and Power Up is as good as anything in their recent catalog. If you’re looking for a Saturday afternoon full of pulse-pounding hard rock, this is the album for you. BINGE: The Great British Baking Show On the flip side, if you’re looking for a weekend that’s less rock-and-roll and more English countryside, this is the show for you. The Great British Baking Show (aka The Great British Bakeoff or GBBO) is perhaps the antithesis of AC/DC: full of quirky, polite, and deeply kind Brits baking absolutely gorgeous cakes and breads and desserts, this is the most wholesome and genuinely lovely reality series I’ve ever watched. As a very amateur baker myself, it’s incredible to see these bakers come up with insane and innovative creations that look as fantastic as they taste. Just be prepared to walk away hungry. Streams on Netflix. DRINK: Hot Apple Cider The leaves have mostly fallen from the trees. Cold weather is upon us. And some places in the country are already getting their first dusting of snow. Which makes it the perfect time of year for a hot mug of apple cider. The beauty of hot cider is that it requires almost nothing of you. Pour some in a mug and throw a cinnamon stick in. Pop it in the microwave for a little bit, and out comes a mug of perfection that will warm you from the inside out. Or throw a big batch of cider in a pot on the stove with a few cinnamon sticks and maybe some cloves. Put it on low and wait until it simmers, and you’ll have enough cider for the whole family. Added benefit? Simmering apple cider makes your house smell incredible. Photo by Chelsea shapouri on Unsplash