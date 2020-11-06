The Weekend Reset: Vampires, New Bruce, and Beef

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

What We Do in the Shadows is kind of like Friends — if Joey and Chandler and Ross and Rachel and Monica were blood-sucking thousand-year-old vampires. Based on the (fantastic) Taika Waititi movie of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows is a wonderfully off-the-wall deadpan comedy about the trials and tribulations of four vampires who live together as roommates in a flat on Staten Island. Navigating roommate issues can sometimes be tricky…. but it’s even trickier when you and your roommates are immortal and have lived together for thousands of years. Surprisingly warm and optimistic for a show that features a lot of blood, this is one of my favorite comedies on TV right now, a show that’s as much about the nature of friendship as it is about eating people. Streams now on Hulu.