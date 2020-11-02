The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Picks November 2020

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Simple, thus perfect for displaying a few favorite objects and housing some books. If you have a small place, or have a small place in a large home that needs something to fill it, console tables are great for that. Console tables are also a great way to camouflage the back of a sofa if it’s facing out into a room. Sold by All Modern.

This small 100% cotton denim rug doesn’t just have to go in front of a door. You can use it under a multitude of things simply for the decorative appeal it will add. Place it under a plant stand in a corner. Use it under a grouping of things you might typically have on the home office floor, like a trash can and paper shredder. Use it in the kitchen to add some color. It should be highly durable, and it’s machine washable.

Gotta love Umbra for their simplicity. And even though this falls on the pricier side, it has great utility, and looks good too. If you’re lacking something in your entryway for coats, and a good place to take shoes off and put them on, this will serve you well.

In the market for some counter height stools? These have great reviews, and are half off right now at Cost Plus World Market. Looks like they also qualify for free shipping, but you might be able to pick them up curbside at your local World Market as well.

I’m a sucker for black and white art. It’s easy to incorporate into many a decor. These are prints of… I’m not quite sure what medium. The artist, Victoria Borges, draws and paints and digitally illustrates. Sold by ZGallerie, and these are custom made as they are ordered, so there is a 5 to 6 week shipping window.

So, it might be a long winter for many. The pandemic seems to be nowhere near done with us, and as cases rise many my feel inclined to stay hunkered down so as not to tempt fate and get a double whammy of covid AND flu. I’m sure a lot of us will be looking for ways to entertain ourselves at home, and here’s one option. This looks like the perfect puzzle to assemble while sipping a beverage and having a conversation. Sold by Huckberry.

