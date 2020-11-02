Style Scenario: WFH Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions and then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Its been said (plenty) before. Enclothed cognition is real. Fight the permanent sink and stink that is wearing sweats and laying on a couch every day. You’ll get through this feeling better, and come out on the other side feeling even better. Let’s tuck a shirt in!

The Sportcoat: Old Navy Built-In Flex Tech Blazer for Men – $50ish. Or whatever your go to casual sportcoat happens to be. Inexpesive because it’s Old Navy, comfy because it’s 79% cotton, 17% nylon, 4% spandex. Work in it. Feel free to take a nap in it. This isn’t some stiff yacht club nonsense, yet it’ll make you feel 100x better than your normal hoodie.

The Hair Product: L’Oreal Homme Mat Matte Sculpting Pomade, 2.7 Ounce – $13. Here’s a suggestion: Do your hair. “But nobody’s gonna see me.” Doesn’t matter. You’ll feel you. And having bed head all day is a recipe for feeling like crap. I’ve been there. It makes a difference. Promise. Comb your darn hair.

The Shirt: Ledbury White Hudson Pinpoint Oxford – $98. Treat yourself. It’s amazing what a really, REALLY nice shirt can do. Terrific fabrics, great construction, a dynamite collar, and that perfectly placed, slightly lowered 2nd button. That’s Ledbury. You will constantly reach for this thing. Was just on sale during their anniversary deal, so, kudos to you if you picked one up then. BUT. Use what you have! If you’ve got an old favorite comfy OCBD laying around? Use it!

The Pants: Banana Republic FACTORY Slim-Fit Clean Rinse Travel Jean – $39.99. Or, whatever your favorite pair of well fitting denim (slim, athletic, whatever) happens to be. Not asking for the moon here. Just some pants with belt loops on them.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $50 on a Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO – $34. I like divers and I like NATO straps. I have tried a zillion different brands and companies for my NATOSs. Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO straps are a noticeable step above the often times stiff, rigid, overpriced competition. The fabric and hardware is worth every penny.

The Belt: Made in the USA Allen Edmonds Manistee Dress Belt – $120. Let’s be honest… I’m wearing the GAP basic belt in the shot at the very top of the post. You obviously can’t see the belt. But, this one’s for the belt snobs. (For the rest of us, spending $120 on A BELT seems insane)… Anyway, the broguing, to many of us, actually looks BETTER when worn a bit casually instead of super dressed up. So, wear it if you got it.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Made in the USA Merino Blend Skull and Crossbones Socks – $25. Yarr.

The Shoes: Made in Italy Astorflex Evoflex Sneaker Chukkas – $73.98 ($165). Part sneaker, part suede chukka, made in Italy. The perfect WFH enclothed cognition shoe.