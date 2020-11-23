Style Scenario: Sweater Weather – No Time to Die (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for.

Hey guess what?!

No Time to Die has been pushed back to 2021.

No surprise there. So perhaps this’ll get us by. This is a fall version of Joe’s summer style inspiration of James Bond. And it fits perfectly into our Fall Sweater Weather, nothing over $100 style scenario series. Yep. Nothing over a hundred bucks. Reasonable. Affordable. Accessible. NO Mr. Bond! I EXPECT YOU TO… uh, buy?

The Sweater: Amazon Goodthreads Cotton Military Sweater in Navy – $35. Not quite the same features of N.Peal’s 007 Sweater, but Amazon isn’t asking almost half a grand for their military styled ribbed sweater either. I found it to be roomier, so, size down. Or being that it’s Amazon, order both your usual and next size below to find what fits better, then return the other.

The Watch: Casio Men’s MDV106-1AV 200M Dive Watch – $48 + Moose Strap Co. “James” Nato Strap – $20. Of course we’re heading to the casio, with the new Moose Strap Co. “James” Strap. The perfect example that budget doesn’t always mean bad. Head here for the review, which explains why Joe calls it the G.O.A.T. cheap diver.

The Shirt: Amazon Goodthreads Men’s Long-Sleeve Slub Thermal Henley in Ivory – $20. A basic long sleeve henley with the benefits of slub textures and a lighter weight for cool but not cold weather. Yet also thin enough to layer up, like in this scenario.

The Pants: Banana Republic Aiden Slim Rapid Movement Chino in Charcoal Grey – $49 ($98). Skipping the cargo pants look in lieu of something a little bit sleeker. Performance qualities such as stretch, with water and stain resistance for the wet drizzle of the coming days ahead. Currently 50% during BR’s Black Friday sale that runs through 11/28/20.

The Shoes: Rockport Mykel Chukka – $99.99. Skipping the combat boots here because… well… at some point it becomes a costume. And these are just a basic, do-anything, comfortable, black chukka. Good grip on that sole too.

The Socks: Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Sock – $21.95. Merino wool socks to keep your feet cushioned and dry.

The Gloves: Banana Republic Leather & Merino-Blend Gloves – $49.25 ($98.50). Leather with a blend of merino wool for more softness. Really digging the ribbed cuff. Also smart phone compatible. Currently 50% during BR’s Black Friday sale that runs through 11/28/20.

About the Author: Paul K., formally from Atlanta, lives and works as an IT administrator in Los Angeles. When he’s not busy freelancing as a photographer and videographer, you can find him getting his steps in on the many hiking trails of SoCal.