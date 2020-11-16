Style Scenario: Sweater Weather – Date Night by the fire pit (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Looks like there might be plenty of date nights outside this year, seeing as gathering together inside is getting more and more questionable. And even if your date is with a partner you already share space with, hanging out by a fire is one of the great joys of colder weather. Here’s a sharp look that’s warm, but not too warm.

The Sweater: Banana Republic – Merino Waffle Knit Sweater in Gray – $53.70 w/ EARLYBIRD ($89). The softness of merino wool with a waffle texture for warmth. A two for one without the bulk of thicker sweaters to brace the evening chill.

The Vest: Target Goodfellow & Co – Fullzip Midweight Puffer Vest in Pomegranate – $29.99. Mid weight to keep the core warm without the lumpy look of a full fledge puffer coat. A nice deeper, dark tone of burgundy that can contrast with a variety of solids and prints.

The Shirt: Uniqlo – Airism Long Sleeve T-shirt – $19.90. Basic as basics can get, but Airism adds subtle qualities such as breathability. Perfect layering for those who run hot.

The Watch: Timex MK1 Aluminum 40mm in Olive – $50. Or whatever your favorite down-time watch happens to be. Nothing fancy here, but not an Ironman digital either.

The Pants: Amazon Buttoned Down Slim fit 5-pocket Chino Pant – $49. Slightly sleeker chino’s in a 5-pocket cut that gives them a more dressy, yet comfy fit. Supima cotton gives them a nice soft touch.

The Socks: Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Sock – $22.95. Since we’re hanging outside here, a merino wool based sock will help keep your feet warm and cushioned.

The Shoes: Cole Haan – Tyler Leather Chukka in Black – $99.97. Just right for the price point. Well cushioned and some added rubber grip to help these boots meet both form and function.

The Sweet Stuff: SmashMallow Cookie Dough Marshmallows – $11.36 (3 pack). Why not make it an event and roast some marshmallows, either for smores or to enjoy on their own? Step it up with some gourmet marshmallows. SmashMallow offers many flavors, but cookie dough seems like the perfect flavor for smores.

About the Author: Paul K., formally from Atlanta, lives and works as an IT administrator in Los Angeles. When he’s not busy freelancing as a photographer and videographer, you can find him getting his steps in on the many hiking trails of SoCal.