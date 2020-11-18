Style Scenario: Late Fall Layers

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Fall represents one of the best times of the year to experiment with different textures, fabrics, and colors. There’s a lot at your disposal. And the best part? It’s pretty easy to mix and match. We’re exploring one such getup today.

The Blazer: Banana Republic Slim-Fit Corduroy Blazer – $69.99 ($189.99). Corduroy is underrated, and a favorite for fall and winter. 100% cotton for everything, so it’ll breath but not suffocate, though it also means no stretch (if that’s your jam). Classic “dark-chocolatey” brown color that’s rich and versatile.

The Shirt: Spier and Mackay Light Blue OCBD – $49. Hard not to recommend these at the price point. More here about Spier’s shirt offerings. If it’s still too steep for you, Target’s Goodfellow & Co. makes a fine option (pictured at the very top of the post) for just $25 $20 right now.

The Vest: Goodfellow & Co. Lightweight Puffer Vest – $24.99. WARNING: TREND AHEAD. Yes, the vest can go under the blazer in case it’s a bit nippy out your way. And it’s a lightweight puffer, so it should be slim enough to go between shirt and blazer, without bulking you up too much.

The Jeans: Gap Slim Jeans with GapFlex – $40ish when 40% off ($69.95). Or your favorite pair of no-nonsense, dark-rinse jeans. Looks like GAP might be gearing up for a half off Black Friday push next week? These drop to $35 if you’ve got a GAP inc. credit card, and use the code CARD50. They’re billing it as a Black Friday preview for cardmembers.

For Your Mug: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm – $8. Brisk, cold days have a way of catching up on your face. By the time you realize, it’s too late to do much but deal with cracked, dry lips for a few days. Go on offense and keep some lip balm in your pocket. SPF 25 for that sneaky sun. Grab some Working Hands Cream, while you’re at it!

The Watch: Citizen AW1361-10H Avion Pilot Watch – $99. A dive watch feels out of place here, but a dress watch feels a bit too much. The Citizen pilot watch lands (ha!) right in the middle of the runway, and gives you the best of both worlds.

The Socks: Smartwool Merino Wool Socks – $19.95. A blend of 66% merino wool, 33% nylon and 1% elastane keeps moisture out and comfort in. Cotton usually makes for swampy feet when you’re wearing boots, so stick with merino wool here.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Discovery Lace-Up Boot – $275.00 ($425.00). A great do-anything boot for Fall. Studded “Extralight” sole keeps you upright on slippery leaves. Goodyear welted.

The Belt: Nordstrom Dalton Leather Belt in Cognac – $49.50. No nonsense here, just a nice Italian leather belt. Keep it simple.