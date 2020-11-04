Dappered

Style Scenario: Athleisure Sweater Weather (nothing over $100)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. For those of us who are pretty much mostly still in a WFH setup, here’s an athleisure outfit that easily conveys the last video call meeting of the day to heading out for some errands. Or even better, a much needed walk around the block to finally get some fresh air… if the weather is nice. Fall appropriate tones, but still sporty. Athleisure but not sloppy. 

The Sweater: Amazon Goodthreads Cotton Ottoman Stitch Crewneck Sweater in Olive – $30A soft, light-to-medium weight sweater that makes layering easy. Horizontal Ottomon stitching adds a bit of texture to break up the solid coloring.

The Watch: Timex MK1 Aluminum 40mm in Gray – $43. Or whatever your favorite down-time watch happens to be. Nothing fancy here, but not an Ironman digital either.

The Vest: UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Vest – $39.90. One of their flagship winter items. Ultra light down, that’s ultra light on your wallet.

The Shirt: Uniqlo HeatTech Short Sleeve T-shirt – $14.90. A basic, but a good one. Wicking. Breathable. Inexpensive.

The Pants: Adidas Tiro 19 Training pants in Black/Black – $35. Sure, it’s sweatpants season. You can easily rock fleece joggers. But the stretch and performance fabric of the dearly beloved Tiro 19 training pants are a league above. Especially the zipper pockets and zipper ankle cuffs. Black on black color combination helps tone down the usual triple stripes present in most Adidas wear.

The Socks: Darn Tough Men’s 1/4 Light Sock – $17. Spendy for a pair, but will last a lot longer than the multipack at most big box stores. Definitely worth an upgrade even if it’s just a strut around the block.

The Shoes: Adidas Originals Stan Smith in White/Green – $60 ($80). Or any white trainer shoes. Goes on sale quite a bit.

About the Author: Paul K., formally from Atlanta, lives and works as an IT administrator in Los Angeles. When he’s not busy freelancing as a photographer and videographer, you can find him getting his steps in on the many hiking trails of SoCal.

