Steal Alert: J. Crew 46% off (and a bunch of new arrivals) one day sale

Well. It’s November first.

In two months minus a day, more than a few of us will be sitting at home, in some sort of NYE finery (like a shawl collar velvet blazer, or maybe a dressed down chunky cardigan) enjoying a Zoom cocktail hour or a nice relaxing dinner… and we will look back at 2020, and we will eloquently say with the poetic prolific verve only the most loquacious wordsmiths mined from all eternity could have ever conjured:

“What the f*%k was that s&*t?”

Seems like an accurate, condense, universal assessment of the year.

And to help gear yourself up for the next two months of… whatever the hell the next two months is gonna be, J. Crew is running a one day, 25-hours, 46% off (40% off plus an additional 10% off) sale.

With the code 25HOURS.

Because we set our clocks back last night.

Picks above are limited to stuff they have a tendency to sell out of, as well as a few very new arrivals worth a strong look.

There are a lot of exclusions this time. But still, their velvet shawl collars (NYE!… whatever that may be this time around) are often quick to fly out the door. Maybe not this year. But who knows.

That’s it. Carry on. Enjoy your Sunday.