Steal Alert: 25% off the Nike Killshot (white or royal blue swoosh)

A lot of Black Friday deals are starting to roll over into Cyber Monday promos today, and… (checks Nike site) what have we here?

 

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneaker – $67.50 w/ CYBER25 ($90)

 

 

Some #mensear nerds just piddled their joggers.

Part of a 25% off select items deal for Cyber Monday. Those all whites are pretty fresh looking, no? Are …people still using the word Fresh?

Fresh FTW? Drip drip?

23 SKIDOO!

I dunno guys, been holed up here in the Dappered indestructible panic-room/bunker since March. And my hand-crank radio broke back in August.

Anyway, those Killshots could move fast. Maybe.

That’s all. Carry on.

P.S. The Killshot isn’t my personal favorite, see the full review here, but the Challenger OG is also up for this sale, and appears to have real potential and a bit more cushioning. 

