One Store, Five Outfits: Amazon’s Goodthreads Men’s Fall/Winter 2020

How to Wear It: Amazon’s Goodthreads Men’s Fall/Winter 2020

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic, timeless pieces. Since we respect science here at Dappered, here are five, clickable outfits mostly comprised of this year’s fall collection from Amazon’s house brand Goodthreads. Head here for an in-depth review of a few key pieces from the collection, most of which are featured below.

 

Outfit 1: Casual Work From Home

Goodthreads: Quilted Vest – $40, Plaid Poplin Shirt – $24, Jeans – $38, Boot Socks – 3 for $15
(Orient Kamasu – $280, Gap Leather Belt – $20, Shoe the Bear Cap Toe Boot – $100)

 

Outfit 2: Quiet Thanksgiving at Home

Goodthreads: Shawl Sweater – $22 (don’t spill!), Button-Collar Chambray Dotted Shirt – $30,
Stretch Chino Pant – $30, Boot Socks – 3 for $15
(Hamilton Field King Automatic Watch – $625, The Tie Bar Suede Belt – $30, Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill – $295)

 

Outfit 3: Athleisure Errands

Goodthreads: French Terry Track Jacket – $35, Cotton Knit Hat – $15, Henley – $17 Chino Drawstring Pant – $30,  Patterned Socks – 5 for $15
(Fjallraven Tote Bag – $90, Adidas Superstar – $85, Banana Republic Mask – 3 for $25)

 

Outfit 4: Chilly Afternoon Outdoors

Goodthreads: Sherpa Full Zip Jacket – $38, Long Sleeve Corduroy Shirt – $30, Jeans – $38, Marled Beanie – $15, Boot Socks – 3 for $15 (Danner Boots – $170 , Banana Republic Gloves – $68)

 

Outfit 5: Cold Nights Staying In, Nowhere To Be

Goodthreads: Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater – $30, Heritage Wash Pocket Tee – $15, Joggers – $30
(Ugg Olsen Slipper – $110, One of the best bourbons available, A spooky book perfect for the season)

