Most Wanted Affordable Style – November 2020

Whether you're looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You'll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales.

If you’re gonna go shirt-jacket, might as well go all the way. Wool-blend exterior with a faux sherpa lining. Contemporary Al Borland, or, something Wilson from next door woulda worn. We could all use a little more Wilson in our life. A wise, true Renaissance man, that Wilson.

Y’know what’s good news? The news about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trials. But before you go out licking doorknobs, know that there is a long, long way to go with this thing. It’s never too late to do the right thing. Wear a mask, socially distance, and be smart. The scientists and doctors and nurses are very, very smart. Us goobers in the rank and file (my hand is raised) can be a huge help to them. Let’s do it.

And old favorite is back. For all the glassware us dudes seem to own, 99% of it is terrible. I don’t know why. It’s in our nature. Stolen pub glasses, thrift store water glasses, some juice glass you don’t know how you have and you never use because it’s too small… The Bespoke Post “Parlor” box is all kinds of right. A nice decanter, two nicely weighted double old fashioned glasses, and a reclaimed wood tray to class the whole thing up. One of my pals has this box. I’m always impressed when I see it.

Look a bit familiar? It should. Only this one runs $20. There are a lot of NATO strap brands/makers out there. Most of them are crap. Moose Strap Co., along with Crown and Buckle, are two of the best. And it’s not close. Shown above on the you know it you love it Casio 200m Diver. Which has 22mm lugs. Shown is a 20mm strap (don’t worry, they sell 22mm too). So yes, you see a bit of spring bar. But that’s how all the cool kids used to do it! Rest in peace, Mr. Connery.

NOT cheap, but Mizzen and Main is fully committed to the tech fabric meets classic menswear “thing”… and thus these have real potential. Plus, they come in more than just slim fit! An athletic tapered to? Quadzillas and box-jump-backsides rejoice!

Part of a surprisingly eye-popping (if not limited to certain stock) Cyber Monday Preview sale. Ninety bucks! “But I have no where to wear it.” You wear it at home on Christmas Eve as you’re setting out the cookies and milk. And then you wear it the next morning with pajama pants and a captain’s hat. And then you wear it on New Year’s and… oh you get the idea. Unusual times call for unusually creative thinking. Heck man, wear it with dark denim and a blue OCBD. Why not?

