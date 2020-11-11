Dappered

Long Weekend Sales Handful – 20% off for Service Members at Huckberry, Holiday Shops, & More

Editor’s Note: Yes we’re posting this today. Until recent years, we’ve usually sat the “Veterans Day” sales out because the term just sounds odd (much like Memorial Day sales). But after hearing from more than a few Vets, our silence has probably been misplaced. Word is even stores on Military bases have Veterans Day sales, so, while much of the world sees November 11th (and the observance around it) as a solemn occasion, here in the States it’s a bit different. Our policy on keeping quiet on Memorial Day won’t change, but for Vets day, we’ve been given the green light from the segment of the readership who has served.

Now then, if you’re a regular civilian (like me!) and want to tip your cap to them? Skip this post, and instead spend some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior FoundationSpecial Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to helping our veterans. 

 

J. Crew: 45% off w/ FAMILY (when you log into a rewards account)

J. Crew menswear

So yes, you have to be logged into a rewards account, but it’s a simple email sign up. It’s not like you’re applying for a credit card or anything. Exclusions? You bet. Lots of exclusions. But that’s J. Crew for you.

 

Charles Tyrwhitt:  3 shirts for $111 plus free shipping w/ CT111 (expires 11/11)

Charles Tyrwhitt dress shirt

Not bad. Breaks down to $37 per shirt, but with the kicker of free shipping (since they’re UK based), plenty of Charles Tyrwhitt fans might be eyeing up a restock. Not a bad time to get a few non-iron twills. Expires today though, Wednesday 11/11.

 

GAP: 52% off when you stack FRIEND and FAMILY

GAP menswear

Cord shirts, striped sweats, and sherpa-a-plenty? Gotta hand it to GAP. They’re trying guys. They really are. Code FRIEND is good for 40% off, while FAMILY then takes an additional 20% off that marked down price. Net savings is 52% off.

 

Brooks Brothers: 50% off one regular price item, sitewide, for 24 hours (expires 11/11)

Brooks Brothers suits

The Pick: Made in the USA or Italy 1818 Stretch Wool Suits in Regent Fit – $499 ($998)

Uh. This has to be a direct result of the bankruptcy/hard times Brooks Brothers has fallen on? I can’t recall a half off sitewide sale before. It’s just not something Brooks Brothers would do. So if you’re a fan of their staples like the Made in the USA or Italy 1818 suits, their USA made shirt line, ties, etc… now’s not a bad day to think about a closet refresh. I think it’s limited to one item per purchase? So… multiple items would require multiple purchases. Maybe.

 

Huckberry: 20% off for Service Members verified by ID.me

There we go. A Veterans Day sale that is an actual tip of the cap to Veterans? Nice work Huckberry. Just a few usual exclusions (the stuff that’s never up for promo codes, not that they run many at all). But other than that, Active Duty, Retirees, Veterans, Miltary Spouses and Family Members get 20% off once verified by ID.me.

 

Target: 20% off Clothes  & Select Early Black Friday Deals

Target

Said it before, and will say it again… the Dyson cordless “animal” series will change your life if you’ve got pets or kids. And MAN they are spendy… even on sale. But again, this is the official vacuum of “inch by inch, life’s a cinch, yard by yard, life is hard.” Quick cleanups with an easy to wield, powerful vacuum. That’s the way my fellas.

 

Allen Edmonds: $150 off Boots

Allen Edmonds Boots

Their weatherproof line really is something. Big fan of the Daltons myself. Shown above is the Alpine Arctic Grip cap toe (a pair of 2nds quality, but the Alpine all the same). Full review over here on that model.

 

Club Monaco: Extra 40% off sale styles w/ EARLYACCESS20

Club Monaco menswear

Confusing code, right? It is an extra 40% off (tested it at checkout) and not an extra 20% off. Maybe it’s “early access” to their 2020 Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal? Beats me.

 

East Dane: Their Holiday Sale is On

Men's coats

***Bond Peacoat Sale KLAXON*** Just Large and XL left at post time, but… the real deal! Ships and returns for free too.

 

DSW: 40% off (just about?) sitewide from Noon – 5pm ET w/ ACTFAST

DSW men's shoes

The already inexpensive gets much, much more affordable. A heads up on those Danners. They’re not super sleek. A true hiking boot, but they are waterproof and they’ve got some retro good looks blended with modern materials. Code only runs from noon to 5pm today, 11/11.

 

Bespoke Post: Their Holiday Gift Shop is Open

"Flame" Personal Indoor Mini Fireplace

The pick: “Flame” Personal Indoor Mini Fireplace – $45

The folks at Bespoke Post really do a nice job in not just curating stuff for their monthly $45 box of awesome, but for their shop as well. And their holiday gift shop is now open for your browsing needs. Those mini indoor fireplaces are all the rage this year. And $45 is a LOT less than what some other places seem to charge. Probably limited stock though. And please don’t burn your place down. Please? Pretty please? Terrific. Fire extinguishers, guys. They’re a must!

 

Banana Republic: 50% off w/ BRFAMILY + Free 2-3 Day Shipping on $100+ w/ BRSHIP

Banana Republic menswear

Friends and family is still rolling along at Banana Republic, and they’ve got some winter ready new arrivals just in. For those who are big fans of their traveler 5-pockets (and many are), those slim traveler cords look pretty terrific.

 

Also worth a mention:

