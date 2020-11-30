Dappered

Cyber Monday 2020 – Deals for Men & Picks

Once upon a time, retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. A lot. Cyber Monday is now more than just a bonus, and it now carries with it sometimes slightly different and potentially better offers… such as free shipping. Expect this post to be updated throughout the day.

 

Bonobos: 40% off w/ SLEIGHFUL

Bonobos menswear

Whoa. Usually the best sale of the year for Bonobos, and this year doesn’t disappoint. In years past its been 35% off. This year? 40% off. Always the star of the Cyber Monday show. Bonobos started as an online-only, pretty-much-just-pants company. They’ve got brick and mortar guideshops now, but they’ve pretty much stuck to the web. But they’ve really expanded their offerings beyond basic chinos with a great backside fit. Again, their unconstructed Italian wool blazers? Pretty much the best thing they make.

 

J. Crew: Select Cyber Deals (most 60% off or more)

J. Crew menswear

Wasn’t expecting this. Yes, they’ve bumped the (mainly) sitewide offer up to 55% off with the code CYBER, but their “Amazing Cyber Deals” section has stuff that’s almost all 60% off or more.$54.50 for a quilted Sussex jacket is something.

 

Target: 30% off clothing, shoes, accessories + additional 15% off sweaters and outerwear

Target menswear

Much better than their Black Friday deal, which was limited to only sweaters. Looks like the entire Goodfellow line AND the athletic-wear All in Motion line are both getting this discount? Head here for a Goodfellow Round up, and here for the round up of the All in Motion gear. AND here on Cyber Monday, they’re offering an additional 15% off sweaters and outerwear for the cold weather.

 

Todd Snyder: 30% Off Sitewide w/ CYBERMONDAY2020

Now we’re talking. Those tiers they were running for Black Friday were steep. This is much more incentivizing. Still, spendy. But that’s Todd Snyder for you. Code expires today, 11/30.

 

Nike: 25% off select w/ CYBER25

Nike sneakers

Mentioned yesterday in the steal alert for the Killshots. They’ve changed this from an extra 20% off select sale items, to 25% off select items, some of which aren’t yet on sale. So it’s more than just your standard clear-out-the-sale-section clearance.

 

Huckberry: Up to 60% off NEW Cyber Monday Deals

Huckberry goods

Huckberry’s Black Friday event had around 1000 items in it, but their Cyber Monday deals section has 1400+. So there is some new stuff in there. Big fan of the TRX. And now’s a good time to get a jump on that New Year’s Resolution. Why wait, right?

 

Nordstrom: Extra 25% off select Clearance Items

Nordstrom menswear

Still running. Although the $36 Stan Smiths that carried the day for this sale are long gone, there’s still plenty left in the clearance section. Those North Face Jackets aren’t getting the extra cut, but they’re in there all the same. Meanwhile, those Sperry “Gold Cup” Boat Shoes ARE getting that extra cut. Normally $160. Top notch. Is it boat shoe season? Nope. But that’s why they’re on clearance and more than a hundred bucks off.

 

Allen Edmonds: 30% off Sitewide (including sale items)

The Pick: Cornwallis Oxfords in Walnut or Black – $174.97 ($395)

Still rolling along, but the recent (I think?) appearance of the excellent Cornwallis in the sale section warrants a mention. With that extra 30% off, that drops them to $175. Full review can be found here.

 

The Tie Bar: 20% off sitewide, 25% off $100+, 30% off $150 w/ BIGDEAL

The Tie Bar menswear

AND it includes their excellent merino polo sweaters and cardigans. Yes, The Tie Bar is all about neckwear, but their careful expansion over the last few years (into shirts, sweaters, and pants) has been, frankly, really well executed.

 

Old Navy: 50% off everything + new arrivals

Old Navy menswear

Stilllllll going. But now with a pretty big batch of new arrivals.

 

Club Monaco: 40% Off Everything w/ CYBERMONDAY

Club Monaco

Club Monaco stuff can run pricey. And some of it is… weird. But they don’t usually discount like this. 40% off is a big deal for them.

 

Banana Republic: Up to  75% off everything + Extra 10% off w/ BRCYBER and free shipping no min.

Banana Republic menswear

Good grief, got all that? So prices are as marked online, you can use the BRCYBER code for an additional 10% off, and everything ships for free. No usual $50 minimum here.

 

Also worth a mention

