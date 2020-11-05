50% off Chore Blazers, $95 Italian Made Suede Chukkas, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: 50% off select “dressy-ish styles” w/ DRESSYISH
- Fulton insulated peacoat with PrimaLoft – $134 ($268)
- Wallace & Barnes Slim-fit chore blazer in cotton-linen – $75 ($150)
- Cotton cardigan sweater in checker stitch – $64 ($128)
- Abingdon briefcase – $79 ($158)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton leather cap-toe boots – $149 ($298)
Limited selection this go-round, but there are some gems in there, including the Wallace & Barnes Chore Coat. That’s one of their best sellers, and doesn’t always get the sale treatment.
Massimo Dutti: Up to 40% off Sale (most at 20% off)
- Navy Technical Jacket with Pockets – $107.40 ($179)
- Wool Turtleneck Sweater – $77.40 ($129)
- Made in Italy Cotton/Wool Cable Sweater – $103.20 ($129)
- Slim fit 100% Super 130’s Wool Blazer & Matching Trouser – $288.90 ($418)
That’s a surprise. The Zara owned Massimo Dutti just doesn’t run sales that often. Maybe two clearances a year? This seems like an unusual, additional sale. Do note that it’s “up to’ 40% off, with most of the stuff being in the 20% off range.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Sale Items + additional 15% off w/ BC1818
- Made in Italy Regent Fit Two-Button Grey 1818 Suit – $349.98 ($1098)
- Made in Italy Field Chukka Boots – $94.98 ($298)
- Italian Wool Square End Horizontal Stripe Knit Tie – $25.34 ($79.50)
- Striped Ribbon Belt – $14.53 ($38)
- Fitzgerald Fit Corduroy Tuxedo – $203.49 ($798) that thing is something
That’s 36.25% off the retail price for those keeping score at home. Sale section is a bit of a cluster at present, but that doesn’t mean there still aren’t some real finds in there. Those “field chukkas” for example, at $95, seem like a steal.
Kent Wang: Sunglasses Restock – $55 (multiple styles)
Fall and Winter sun can be harsh. Maybe it’s because we come to not expect it, and then we step outside, and it’s all HOLY BRIGHT WHERE ARE MY SUNGLASSES. Perhaps you need a new pair. Perhaps you don’t want to spend a ton. If that is the case, then Kent Wang has got you.
Banana Republic: 50% off w/ BRFAMILY + Free 2-3 Day Shipping on $100+ w/ BRSHIP
- Slim Brushed Traveler Pant – $54.50 ($109)
- Funnel-Neck Birdseye Fleece Sweatshirt – $34.75 ($69.50) & Matching Side Stripe Jogger – $39.75 ($79.50)
- Birdseye Jacquard Stripe Scarf – $39.75 ($79.50)
- Merino Blend Cable Knit Scarf – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Corduroy Puffer Vest – $84.50 ($169)
- Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater – $84.50 ($169)
- Recycled Down Parka – $174 ($348)
Half off again? Well all right then. That corduroy puffer vest is pretty dang terrific, and it’s included in our upcoming best looking outerwear of the year post. Standby for that.
Also worth a mention:
- Club Monaco: 25% off outerwear.
- Huckberry: Flint and Tinder is now doing Scottish made sweaters. Spendy though.
- Spier & Mackay: They’ve restocked their shirts and ties.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 30% off suits and outerwear and 20% off everything else w/ 30SO20E