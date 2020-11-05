Dappered

50% off Chore Blazers, $95 Italian Made Suede Chukkas, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By |

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

J. Crew: 50% off select “dressy-ish styles” w/ DRESSYISH

J. Crew menswear

Limited selection this go-round, but there are some gems in there, including the Wallace & Barnes Chore Coat. That’s one of their best sellers, and doesn’t always get the sale treatment.

 

Massimo Dutti: Up to 40% off Sale (most at 20% off)

Massimo Dutti

That’s a surprise. The Zara owned Massimo Dutti just doesn’t run sales that often. Maybe two clearances a year? This seems like an unusual, additional sale. Do note that it’s “up to’ 40% off, with most of the stuff being in the 20% off range.

 

Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Sale Items + additional 15% off w/ BC1818

Brooks Brothers

That’s 36.25% off the retail price for those keeping score at home. Sale section is a bit of a cluster at present, but that doesn’t mean there still aren’t some real finds in there. Those “field chukkas” for example, at $95, seem like a steal.

 

Kent Wang: Sunglasses Restock – $55 (multiple styles)

Kent Want Sunglasses

Fall and Winter sun can be harsh. Maybe it’s because we come to not expect it, and then we step outside, and it’s all HOLY BRIGHT WHERE ARE MY SUNGLASSES. Perhaps you need a new pair. Perhaps you don’t want to spend a ton. If that is the case, then Kent Wang has got you.

 

Banana Republic: 50% off w/ BRFAMILY + Free 2-3 Day Shipping on $100+ w/ BRSHIP

Banana Republic menswear

Half off again? Well all right then. That corduroy puffer vest is pretty dang terrific, and it’s included in our upcoming best looking outerwear of the year post. Standby for that.

 

Also worth a mention:

