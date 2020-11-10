10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Wool, Marble, Whiskey, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Flat out terrific. Picked up one of these on a whim and it’s seriously impressive. Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Perfect winter hats here, and the price is nice and affordable too. Seven colors to pick from.

One of the finds of the year? 100% merino wool. Soft. Strong. Breathable. Not bulky or chunky. The good sized collar lays flat and looks terrific when buttoned all the way up. Reasonably priced, and delivers that retro look other more expensive brands have been pushing lately. Does just fine on its own, or, under a sportcoat/blazer. Also available in navy or chocolate brown. Size shown above is a large on my 5’10″/195 lb frame, and it fits just right. Not too tight, not too loose.

Well those are just beautiful. Coasters are one of those things that we should all have: A. More of, and B. Better versions of. Most of the time coasters look like they should be hidden away after use. Not these. Sold via Bespoke Post.

They’re Paleo, and they’re terrific. Super easy to make too. Certainly not overly sweet, but a nice treat just the same. Almond flour, minced apple, unsweetened coconut, cinnamon, a little honey, and a few other basics. 10 minutes in the oven, and bang, there they are. Tastes great, feels clean on the gut. We threw raisins in ours, but you’re welcome to modify however you’d like. A terrific weekend morning addition to breakfast, or a late afternoon snack on a cold winter’s day.

Pleats, a flexible wire nose bridge, and adjustable side straps. Made in Canada too. Don’t give in to the fatigue.

Via our man Aaron K.: It’s always comforting to come back home, and part of that comfort comes from offloading our daily carry. A nice valet tray can add a bit of style & class to this mundane ritual, and provide some protection for your furniture. This model from Mark & Graham is $39 and made of acacia wood, available in a white washed finish or the natural finish seen here. For an additional $12, the tray can be personalized with initials, or a name/word of your choosing, with a variety of fonts available. As a high-use item, how does it hold up? The tray seen here has been in use for around 3 years, and despite being shown no mercy from keys, pens, knives, etc, it’s holding up, nicely. And just like this other valet, the Mark & Graham can be delivered to your door

Our monthly book suggestion from Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What I’m reading Now” newsletter. You should sign up for it. Here’s his review: As cold weather begins to settle in and the pandemic surges, people are taking to home and hearth for the duration of what’s sure to be an especially long winter. That calls for some cozy reading. Look no further than Agatha Christie’s mystery novels, of which she’s sold a couple billion copies of (making her the best-selling novelist of all-time). This fall was the 100th anniversary of her first book being published, making it the perfect time to jump into her famous Hercule Poirot series (or any of her numerous series and stand alone books). These are not thrillers; they’re more like fun and somewhat ridiculous puzzles to solve, set in quaint European environs, and they’re incredibly easy reading. Christie is the perfect distraction for your long nights and weekends ahead. Peril at End House or The Murder at the Vicarage are especially good entry points.

This is your annual reminder that having a bloody split thumb (due to the cold dry air and constant hand washing) stain your nice new shirt is a real bummer. So use this stuff. Because it’s the real deal, while most other hand creams are pretenders. It works. Period.

Spier was founded as a shirt company. And they know what they’re doing. These are their top of the line shirts, and they’ve just been restocked. They don’t seem to last though. Last time they underestimated the demand for them. Might not last all that long. But who knows.

Because it’s hot-toddy season. And “it’s been a hell of a long day here’s a pour that’ll kick you in the pants” season. From Jason’s Bourbon round up from earlier this year: “This is my favorite value bourbon. Often found for less than $25, Wild Turkey 101 is a 101 proof high-rye bourbon aged for 6-8 years and distilled by a reputable heritage distiller. A lot of bourbons at this price are thin with a quick finish, and while the finish doesn’t linger here, this is a substantial pour at a low price. Caramel, cinnamon and clove flavors are prominent to my palate. Wild Turkey doesn’t dilute this much, as it comes out of the barrel at 109-110 proof before being diluted down to 101. Compare this to other bourbons that come out of the barrel at higher proof, and you’re getting a bourbon as close to the proof off the still as you can find. This one works great for cocktails because of the higher rye content, while also being a good sipper.”

