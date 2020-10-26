Style Scenario / Halloween Costume: Professor Burke from those Farmers Insurance Commercials

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. A well dressed man can make any number of Halloween costumes from items that are already in his wardrobe. For Professor Burke, many of us will have most of these items at hand. And if you don’t have a tweed jacket, a quick trip to a thrift store should cheaply rectify that problem. You’re no rookie when it comes to dressing well. You know a thing or two. Because you’ve seen a thing or two!

The Sportcoat: Lands’ End Tailored Fit Wool Pattern Sport Coat – $160.96 w/ BAT ($229.95). The wool material and the glen plaid pattern give the jacket a college professor feel. Grab a few books, binders, or a clipboard to really complete the Professor Burke look.

The Shirt: Paul Fredrick Slim Fit Pure Cotton Pinpoint Solid Color Button Down Collar Dress Shirt – $57 ($95). A plain white dress shirt is a wardrobe staple. I try to have at least one clean, pressed, and ready to go at all times. Professor Burke’s shirt appears to be a button-down collar. Very much a professorial look. Academia isn’t usually a world where you find cutaway collars or anything flashy.

The Cardigan: Spier & Mackay Dark Brown Merino Cardigan – $58. The layer under Professor Burke’s jacket might actually be a vest/waistcoat, not completely sure, but a cardigan works well here too. The additional layer between the jacket and the shirt adds visual interest. A neutral color like brown makes it versatile enough to wear with many outfits.

The Belt: Nordstrom Mens Shop Woodward Textured Leather Belt – $29.70 ($49.50). A basic brown leather belt. A little more casual since he’s wearing it with jeans.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $275 ($425). Basic, brown, brogues. Comfortable and sensible dainite rubber sole for those long hours of managing the Claims Hall of Fame. Bit of a reddish hue here with the “chili” color. Part of the big Rediscover America Sale. Dress boots or even dress sneakers could work here too.

The Tie: Harrison Blake Apparel Burgundy Pattern Necktie – $30. A simple burgundy patterned tie. Not bright red, but burgundy. Something more muted. Serious business, this taking care of when a grizzly annihilates your above ground swimming pool.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Small Seconds Automatic w/ Champagne Dial – $170. A “professor watch” if there ever was one.

The Socks: Nordstrom Signature Diamond Dress Socks – $11.55 ($16.50). Brown to coordinate with the jacket and sweater up top. Patterned to make it interesting.

The Jeans: Banana Republic Slim Dry Indigo Traveler Jean – $64 ($129). Or (wait for it), whatever your favorite pair of dark denim happens to be. Professor Burke appears to be a huge proponent of the “business mullet.” Shirt, tie, sportcoat and waistcoat(!) up top… jeans on the bottom.

About the author: DeJuan is a husband, father of a 10-year old son and 3-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.