Style Scenario: First Cold Day of Fall

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. Now that we’ve moved into late October, temperatures are starting to get a bit more constant, and a bit colder. For those days, wardrobe options open up as layering becomes the name of the game. This style scenario tackles how to stay warm and cozy with some refinement and flexibility.

The Sweater: Spier & Mackay 100% Merino Chunky Shawl Collar Cardigan in Camel – $188. In-depth review coming soon, but this might be the best sweater of the season. Classic shawl-collar style in a strong, premium wool fabric. Spier & Mackay is one of the juggernaut “bang for buck” direct to consumer brands, and while $188 for a sweater seems steep, this cardigan will stay in style for decades. It’s a worthy investment. Size shown above is a medium on 5’7″/175.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Core Temp Waffle-Knit Henley in Powder Blue – $29.75 ($59.50). Henleys are a go-to base layer for the fall season, and an excellent option to wear under a chunky shawl cardigan. BR’s core-temp henley and its temperature regulating properties is ideal to wear for those chilly days as temperatures undulate throughout the day, and the button-placket creates a visual connection between the base layer and chunky cardigan. Expensive at full-price, but it does drop in price during promotions and deep discounts – keep an eye out for the semi-frequent discounts BR has been running, and stock up when the opportunity strikes for a long sleeve staple you can wear all fall and winter.

The Pants: Goodthreads Slim-Fit 5-Pocket Comfort Stretch Chino in Green– $30. This chino pant is an impressive value proposition, and took home second place overall from this year’s review of the Goodthreads fall collection. The stretch comes from the 1% Elastane in this almost-entirely cotton pant, and has more than enough comfort for day-long wear. With a gently tapered leg and a slim thigh, it fits close. For this writer, the fit in the thigh was extremely comfortable, but combined with a thinner fabric and a bigger leg [thunder thighs], the hand pockets were quite visible. It’s a small foible, but one nonetheless to note in case that might be a detraction. Otherwise, the material finish and overall construction was comfortable and impressive for the price point. Green pants with the camel top layer puts off a woodsy, outdoors look. Nice.

The Boots: Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill in Brown – $295 ($400). More investment worthy, timeless gear. And these are on sale! Buy these to be your everyday boots for the next 6 years, and likely long after. All-day comfort, with year-to-year patina developing on the excellent Horween Chromexcel leather. Still handmade in the good ‘ole USA, these are a pair to wear with almost every outfit, every fall. Last day for this price. Their Rediscover America Sale ends today.

The Hat: Banana Republic Washable Merino Beanie in Grey – $24.75 ($49.50). The product description calls this a “slouchy” fit beanie, but that isn’t exactly accurate. If you have an incredibly small head, it very well might, but there isn’t excess fabric or sizing to create any slouch. What it IS, however, is a toasty warm and soft merino beanie almost always eligible for BR’s discounts.

The Watch: Lorier Neptune Series III – $499. A heck of a retro-looks diver with tons of terrific details. Full review of their previous, 2nd generation Neptune can be found here.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool 4 pack – $55 w/ COMFORT20 (for new customers). Fall is wool sock season, and merino wool is the king of temperature regulating fabrics – crucial for comfortable feet. Durable fabric and durable construction, Bombas socks are a great option at $68 for a four pack for repeat customers, and $55 with 20% off for anyone new to the brand. And for added inspiration, the company donates one pair for every pair purchased.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA.