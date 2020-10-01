Spier’s New Dress Shoes, Extra 50% off EXPRESS Clearance, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
East Dane: Up to 60% off their fall sale
- Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill – $297.50 ($425)
- Allen Edmonds Neumok in Suede – $206.50 ($295)
- Wolverine 1000 Mile Boots – $269.50 ($385)
- R.M. Williams Comfort Turnout Boots – $297 ($495)
- Filson Medium Duffle Bag – $276.50 ($395)
- Filson Dryden Briefcase – $136.50 ($195)
Been a while since East Dane got some airtime. They’re an Amazon owned project, so, everything ships fast (real fast) and free, especially if you have Prime. Free returns too unless it’s tagged with a “final sale” label. Spendy stuff here. Lots of designer labels. They aren’t as Mr. Porter fancy pants, but they’re on the road to being so.
EXPRESS: Extra 50% off their clearance section
- Slim Blue Luxe Comfort Knit Suit Jacket – $59.99 ($228)
- Slim Button-Down Wrinkle-Resistant Performance Dress Shirt – $19.99 ($69.99)
- Black Nylon Convertible Tote Backpack – $19.99 ($69.90)
- Slim Cotton/Poly/Spandex Performance Tech Pant – $29.99 ($98)
For the serious deal hunters. More than a few of us spent some time in our early 20s digging through the clearance racks at our local EXPRESS. Just try and keep it from getting too loud. Like the above. Not loud at all. Kinda conservative actually. Throw some sneakers in there and thanks to the knit jacket and tech shirt and tote that converts to a backpack… you’ve got yourself a nice contemporary business casual setup, all made out of super versatile pieces that can work with other things, all for not as many bucks as one might think.
Spier & Mackay: New Goodyear Welted Shoes are in
- Dark Brown Wholecut Oxfords – $248
- Black Wholecut Oxfords – $248
- Tobacco Suede Chukkas – $248
- Tobacco Suede Cap Toe Oxfords – $248
- Dark Brown Double Monks – $248
- Dark Brown Cap Toe Oxfords – $248
No sale since they just launched, and they don’t go on sale as often as their tailored wear, but they do seem to come up for codes every once in a while. But boy is the value there already. Efforting an in-person of this run of shoes. Here’s Adam (our shoe expert) on their 2019 run. Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. Nice leather. Fair price. Ships and returns free if it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase. Otherwise you’re on the hook for returns.
Gustin: Made in the USA “Overnighter” in Horween Leather – $349
Ah come on. Look at it. Anyone for a quick overnight road trip to leaf peep? Eh? It’s a pre-order though, so, won’t ship until November or December. Good gracious though is it a looker. 18″ x 11″ x 9″.
Amazon: Prime Day is coming (October 13 – 14)
Any reason to use the above photo… which came from a round up/review of their Peak Velocity men’s activewear brand. That shot was taken next to a busy highway. Just one more moment of humiliation in a long, long line. But it was worth it. Got the shot. Anyway… Prime Day is coming. Couple weeks out now. Not sure how much of their Goodthreads or Peak Velocity clothing will be on sale (if any). But usually some is. As is a few watches here and there. But who knows.
Also worth a mention:
- Bloomingdale’s: Take 25% off “a large selection of items” w/ FRIENDS (they usually have lots of exclusions)
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items w/ MIDSEASON
- Nodus Watches: Pre-order discounts have expired, BUT… their Contrail II is now shipping if you didn’t pre-order but are still interested.
- Nordstrom: They’re running a bit of a menswear event. They say “Up to 60% off men’s dresswear”... Standby, working on some picks for this…