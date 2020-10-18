Dappered

Sneaker Sundays: The Onitsuka Tiger EDR 78

Hucbkerry: The Onitsuka Tiger EDR 78 – $90

Well… those are kinda perfect.

Joggers. Jeans. Chinos. Whatever.

Not on sale, but a new arrival to Huckberry. Never heard of this model. Always thought the Asics Onitsuka Tiger line was super flat, no arch support, low on cushioning, etc. That doesn’t seem to be the case here. And the nubby traction is a nice plus for these slippy months, of which we are now heading into.

Big thanks to Huckberry for showing these off and introducing more than a few of us to the model. Also available direct through the brand if Huckberry runs low.

Ships and returns for free.

That’s all. Carry on.

Enjoy your sneakers this Sunday. And take it easy, Tiger.

