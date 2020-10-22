Half off everything at EXPRESS, Huckberry’s New Fall Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s friends and family at EXPRESS, so, half off… but you have to be logged in. It’s a simple setup though. You don’t need to have a specific credit card or any of that nonsense. Just make an account, and the half off is yours.

Bit of a mid-season clearance event? They dumped a lot of fall-ready goods in their sale section. Nifty.

They’re calling it their “black Friday in October” promotion, and do note this is BR FACTORY… not mainline BR. So you get similar styling to mainline Banana Republic, but not as nice of fabrics, and the attention to detail can also be… not what we’re all used to at BR. Hard to beat the prices though. Extra 10% off the discounted price ends today, 10/22/20. Obviously the “retail” prices are inflated, (for example, that is not a $190 corduroy sportcoat) but 60% off plus an additional 10% off (64% off total) is pretty solid for BR Factory.

The Pick: Stan Smith Recon (these are the NICE ones) in white and navy – $81 ($120)

The “recon” version of the Stan Smith is the bee’s knees. Upgraded leather and leather lined. Off-white, retro-y looking sole. And that gold logo on the tongue hits all the right contrast points. Now with the super-versatile, navy heel tab, for just about eighty bucks. They’re already on sale, and the code applies (for now?) at checkout. Score.

$233 for the four shirts (usually $466)

For the Brooks Brothers shirt fans… anyone starting to get concerned? With the bankruptcy, some might be panic buying their wheelhouse dress shirts. Maybe. Who knows what’ll happen. Anyway, half off if you stock up and buy four. Works on the USA Made original polo collar oxfords too.

