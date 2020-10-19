Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Sale on the New Seiko Autos, $10 Off Extra fine Merino, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy: 50% off
- Italian Wool Melton Topcoat in Camel – $199 ($398)
- Organic Cotton Sweater Hoodie – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Italian Wool-Blend Stripe Sweater – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Donegal Beanie – $24.75 ($49.50)
- Nubuck Leather & Merino-Blend Gloves – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Heritage Slim Rapid Movement Denim Selvedge Jean – $49.99 ($129)
- Slim Rapid Movement Denim Stay Blue Jean – $44.99 ($118)
- Slim Dark Wash Japanese Traveler Denim – $59.50 ($119)
- Slim Heathered Traveler Pant – $49.25 ($98.50)
No code needed here. There are some exclusions (BR Picks for example) across the brands. But, it’s like a mini 2 day Friends and Family offer. A kickstart to the “gifting” season they’re saying. … It’s not even Halloween. Anywho, this is where we’re at. Oh! Cardmembers can also save an additional 10% off that discounted price at checkout with BRC10
Macy’s: New Seiko 5 Sports Automatics – $188 (usually $220+)
- Black Nylon Strap Men’s Automatic 5 Sports Watch 42.5mm – $188
- Blue Dial Stainless Bracelet Men’s Automatic 5 Sports Watch 42.5mm – $188
- Black Silicone Mesh Strap Men’s Automatic 5 Sports Watch 42.5mm – $188
These are part of their “lowest prices of the season” sale. Whatever that means. But in terms of the Seikos, the prices really ARE noticeably lower. Usually these kick around at about $220 or sometimes even more. And Macys? Authorized dealer. So none of the shady gray market or 3rd party seller stuff. Lots of peace of mind here. Head here for a review of the new(ish) Seiko 5 Sports line.
Spier & Mackay: New outerwear & Flannel Trousers are in
- Navy Italian Wool Peacoat – $448
- Gray Herringbone Italian Wool Peacoat – $448
- Gray Vitale Barberis Canonico Flannel Trousers – $138
- Cream Vitale Barberis Canonico Flannel Trousers – $138
- Medium Brown Vitale Barberis Canonico Flannel Trousers – $138
Great Zeus Spier knows what they’re doing. Inverted box pleat in the back for ease of movement? Half belt for a bit of shape? Hand warmer pockets at the chest, suit or sportjacket tail covering length, and Italian wool? They’re not cheap, and they’re not on sale, but there’s your coat for the next few… decades?
BONUS UNIQLO: $10 off Extra Fine Merino Sweaters – $29.90 ($39.90)
V necks, crewnecks, turtlenecks. Thin but mighty, these are the basics more than a few of us reach for during sweater season. NOT chunky. So if you’re looking for some fisherman’s style bulk here, you won’t get it. Instead, they are terrific for layering, come in a bunch of basic colors, and are now ten bucks off. Big thanks to Tim S. for the tip here.
Also worth a mention…
- Allen Edmonds: The Rediscover America Sale is still running.
- Ledbury: They’re running a bundle-buy savings deal on select shirts. 2 select shirts for $140, or 3 for $195.
- DSW: 30% off everything w/ SAYANYTHING (expires today, 10/19).