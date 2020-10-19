Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Sale on the New Seiko Autos, $10 Off Extra fine Merino, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

No code needed here. There are some exclusions (BR Picks for example) across the brands. But, it’s like a mini 2 day Friends and Family offer. A kickstart to the “gifting” season they’re saying. … It’s not even Halloween. Anywho, this is where we’re at. Oh! Cardmembers can also save an additional 10% off that discounted price at checkout with BRC10

These are part of their “lowest prices of the season” sale. Whatever that means. But in terms of the Seikos, the prices really ARE noticeably lower. Usually these kick around at about $220 or sometimes even more. And Macys? Authorized dealer. So none of the shady gray market or 3rd party seller stuff. Lots of peace of mind here. Head here for a review of the new(ish) Seiko 5 Sports line.

Great Zeus Spier knows what they’re doing. Inverted box pleat in the back for ease of movement? Half belt for a bit of shape? Hand warmer pockets at the chest, suit or sportjacket tail covering length, and Italian wool? They’re not cheap, and they’re not on sale, but there’s your coat for the next few… decades?

V necks, crewnecks, turtlenecks. Thin but mighty, these are the basics more than a few of us reach for during sweater season. NOT chunky. So if you’re looking for some fisherman’s style bulk here, you won’t get it. Instead, they are terrific for layering, come in a bunch of basic colors, and are now ten bucks off. Big thanks to Tim S. for the tip here.

Also worth a mention…